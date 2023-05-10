How Monogram Is Bringing Robots into the Operating Room

The knee replacement industry is about to get a shake-up, and the company doing it is taking investors.

As the 70M+ baby-boomer population ages, a huge opportunity for medical companies to help repair and preserve their bodies is arising. Enter Monogram Orthopedics, a company reimagining the knee replacement surgery process with robotic surgical assistants and patient-specific implants.

With demand rising for more and better knee replacement surgery, the industry is projected to reach $26 billion by 2027, and Monogram is one of the few rising to meet it. Not only have they developed a new way to conduct joint surgery, but they've taken a novel approach to the joints themselves.

Here's what makes Monogram such an interesting startup and why investors should consider this opportunity.

How the world can benefit from robotic joint surgery.

For about 40 years, joint replacement innovation has been stuck in a holding pattern. Market leaders have kept using the same hacksaws, jigs, and bone cement – not to mention carrying out the same imprecise surgeries with extended recovery times.

But they're not keeping the status quo "because it works." As it turns out, 36% of people end up wishing they never went through with the joint surgery. The market has simply not been able to supply them with anything better than generic replacements that wear over time and lead to potentially more joint problems due to a poor fit.

That's the problem Monogram came to solve with ultra-precise robotic joint surgery and custom 3D-printed joints. Better tools and knee replacements have the potential to give each patient their own personalized fit to prevent wobble and last longer.

The Monogram team and its robots have already performed successful demos in front of thousands of online viewers in Monogram's own state-of-the-art cadaver lab. And the company is working to grab a sizable portion of this market moving forward.

Monogram's $19.4B market opportunity.

To put things into perspective, there are 933,000 knee replacements each year, and 100,000 of them fail. This is in part because 92% of them use cement with generic implants that are not optimized to each patient. Not to mention, the risk of human error.

One of the reasons for this is that only four major competitors control 82% of the joint replacement market: Stryker, Zimmer, Smith & Nephew, and DepuySynthes. They will have to adapt at some point, as up to 50% of all joint replacements are predicted to be robotic by 2030. But with 20 patent filings and an aggressive development push, the company believes it may have a considerable first-mover advantage.

Here's what's next for Monogram and how you can get involved.

Monogram's intended NASDAQ listing.

The company is intending to expand its reach with a direct NASDAQ listing.

They're kicking it off with a Reg A investment opportunity where shares will sell at a fixed price of $7.25 a share before the intended listing, after which they will trade freely on the market.

This basically means that Entrepreneur readers have an opportunity to invest in the company at a fixed price while before the intended public listing. This kind of investing used to be restricted to big banks and venture capitalists, but crowdfunding enables retail investors to get in on companies like Monogram before they list on a public exchange.

Learn more about becoming a Monogram shareholder before they're publicly-traded.

