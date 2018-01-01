Memes
How to Use Memes to Attract More Attention Online
Looking to try something new on social media? Use memes.
Communication Strategies
Leave the TPS Reports in 1998. Use These 4 Strategies to Update Your Business Communication.
Embracing mobile and using effective memes, videos and GIFs are just a few ways to capture and keep your customers' attention.
Viral Videos
YouTube Looks Back at the Year's Biggest Memes, Music and Moments in Epic 'Rewind' Video
This year's compilation is themed 'Rewind Replay,' and shines a spotlight on the platform's Mexican creator community.
Viral Videos
Why Delta's Latest Meme-Packed Safety Video Is Marketing Gold
'We made a safety video starring the Internet,' the airline says.
YouTube
How One of the Internet's Biggest Viral Stars Turned Her Moment Into Momentum
In the pantheon of viral videos, Rebecca Black's 'Friday' may be among the most notorious. Here's how the teen star has parlayed her explosive success.
Failure
How Cheezburger Founder Ben Huh Rebounded After Hitting Rock Bottom
In 2001, Cheezburger founder Ben Huh hit a low point, having had to close his 18-month-old startup. In this video, Huh chats with us about how a shift in perspective helped him gain a new outlook on life.
Viral Videos
YouTube Looks Back at the Biggest Viral Trends of 2014 in Epic Video Mashup
The fourth annual edition of YouTube Rewind features an onslaught of international Internet celebrities, remixed hit songs and viral video reenactments.
Viral Marketing
#AlexFromTarget Likely Not a Marketing Scheme So Much as a Good Old-Fashioned Meme
A beta startup called Breakr is now back peddling from its initial claims that it was responsible for the viral spectacle.
Lifestyle
LOLCats, FAIL and Dog Advice: What Does It All 'Meme'?
Even though memes have been around for quite some time, not everyone knows exactly what these viral sensations entail. As they continue to rage on, the king of the meme, Cheezburger founder Ben Huh, gives us the lowdown on this phenomenon.
Entrepreneurs
20 Questions With Ben Huh, Founder of Cheezburger
The man behind the LOLcats phenomenon shares his first business idea, what he learned from his worst boss and why he hopes Momofuku's David Chang will invite him to dinner.