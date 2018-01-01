Memes

Leave the TPS Reports in 1998. Use These 4 Strategies to Update Your Business Communication.
Communication Strategies

Embracing mobile and using effective memes, videos and GIFs are just a few ways to capture and keep your customers' attention.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
YouTube Looks Back at the Year's Biggest Memes, Music and Moments in Epic 'Rewind' Video
Viral Videos

This year's compilation is themed 'Rewind Replay,' and shines a spotlight on the platform's Mexican creator community.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Why Delta's Latest Meme-Packed Safety Video Is Marketing Gold
Viral Videos

'We made a safety video starring the Internet,' the airline says.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
How One of the Internet's Biggest Viral Stars Turned Her Moment Into Momentum
YouTube

In the pantheon of viral videos, Rebecca Black's 'Friday' may be among the most notorious. Here's how the teen star has parlayed her explosive success.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
How Cheezburger Founder Ben Huh Rebounded After Hitting Rock Bottom
Failure

In 2001, Cheezburger founder Ben Huh hit a low point, having had to close his 18-month-old startup. In this video, Huh chats with us about how a shift in perspective helped him gain a new outlook on life.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
YouTube Looks Back at the Biggest Viral Trends of 2014 in Epic Video Mashup
Viral Videos

The fourth annual edition of YouTube Rewind features an onslaught of international Internet celebrities, remixed hit songs and viral video reenactments.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
#AlexFromTarget Likely Not a Marketing Scheme So Much as a Good Old-Fashioned Meme
Viral Marketing

A beta startup called Breakr is now back peddling from its initial claims that it was responsible for the viral spectacle.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
LOLCats, FAIL and Dog Advice: What Does It All 'Meme'?
Lifestyle

Even though memes have been around for quite some time, not everyone knows exactly what these viral sensations entail. As they continue to rage on, the king of the meme, Cheezburger founder Ben Huh, gives us the lowdown on this phenomenon.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
20 Questions With Ben Huh, Founder of Cheezburger
Entrepreneurs

The man behind the LOLcats phenomenon shares his first business idea, what he learned from his worst boss and why he hopes Momofuku's David Chang will invite him to dinner.
Kathleen Davis | 9 min read
