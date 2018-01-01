Mission Statement

Today's Top Talent Will Only Work for a Company That Stands for Something
Employee Morale

Today's Top Talent Will Only Work for a Company That Stands for Something

Hint: Ad men and PR spin doctors need not apply.
Yuri Kruman | 5 min read
Google, Facebook and Salesforce Consistently Rank as Best Places to Work. Here's Why.
Company Culture

Google, Facebook and Salesforce Consistently Rank as Best Places to Work. Here's Why.

Empowering each employee is the key to building an amazing culture.
Yuri Kruman | 6 min read
The 5 Gut-Check Questions Confronting Entrepreneurs Every Day
Entrepreneurship

The 5 Gut-Check Questions Confronting Entrepreneurs Every Day

The day you forget why you began is the day you're done.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
A Founder Shares What to Do When Your Staff Can't Agree on a Vision for the Company
Vision

A Founder Shares What to Do When Your Staff Can't Agree on a Vision for the Company

This online shopping site had a promising platform and a talented team. But they had two very different ideas about what the company should prioritize.
Stephanie Schomer | 2 min read
Why the Mission Statement and Business Plan for a Cannabis Business Are Unique

Why the Mission Statement and Business Plan for a Cannabis Business Are Unique

Find out what special considerations you must take into account when creating a mission statement and business plan for your cannabis business.
Javier Hasse | 7 min read
How Barry's Bootcamp Found Its Perfect Company Mantra
Project Grow

How Barry's Bootcamp Found Its Perfect Company Mantra

The CEO of Barry's Bootcamp shares how a piece of artwork at a garage sale helped shape the company's mission.
Joey Gonzalez | 3 min read
When Scaling Your Company, Here's How to Never Lose Sight of Why Customers Fell in Love With Your Business in the First Place
Scaling

When Scaling Your Company, Here's How to Never Lose Sight of Why Customers Fell in Love With Your Business in the First Place

Laura Ashley, Nokia and many others faltered while growing their company. Here's how to not make their same mistakes.
Boyd Farrow | 4 min read
How to Define Company Values the Way One of Entrepreneur's 'Top Culture' Winners Does
Company values

How to Define Company Values the Way One of Entrepreneur's 'Top Culture' Winners Does

Vanderbloemen Search Group's CEO sat down with his team of 10 to figure out 'their kind of crazy.'
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans
Entrepreneurs

5 Business Lessons I Learned Working With Military Veterans

Values, commitment and integrity should be woven into mission statements and corporate mantras.
Lida Citroën | 9 min read
When You're an Entrepreneur on a Mission, Anything Is Possible
Iowa

When You're an Entrepreneur on a Mission, Anything Is Possible

Episode 3 of 'Ambitious Adventures' is all about the mission.
Greg Rollett | 2 min read
Mission Statement

A mission statement explains the purpose of your company, defines its goals and underlying philosophies in a few succinct sentences. It is used to help focus your company and provides a foundation for deciding if opportunities suit the business model and strategy.

While some choose to provide other details, at a minimum it should include your target demographic, description of your products or services and state where you operate your business.

If you need assistance developing a statement, a strategy is to write one sentence clearly defining your business and the purpose. Ask other key people in the company to do the same. Once all have completed the task, meet and brainstorm to come up with the wording agreed upon by everyone.

After the mission statement is created, share it with employees and customers.

As your company evolves, you may need to update your mission statement. When doing so, make sure your employees are aware of these changes.
 

