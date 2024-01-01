Jenna Alburger
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Jenna is a marketing strategist specializing in positioning and messaging for startups. After recognizing that many companies overlook this crucial step, she founded SharpStance to help them craft clear strategies to scale efficiently
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Marketing
How to Create a Unique Value Proposition (With Tips & Examples)
A unique value proposition will help you distill your unique strengths into a statement that answers the question: "Why should customers care?"