Jenna Alburger

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Jenna is a marketing strategist specializing in positioning and messaging for startups. After recognizing that many companies overlook this crucial step, she founded SharpStance to help them craft clear strategies to scale efficiently

Latest

Marketing

How to Create a Unique Value Proposition (With Tips & Examples)

A unique value proposition will help you distill your unique strengths into a statement that answers the question: "Why should customers care?"

