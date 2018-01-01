Multitasking

How to Accomplish More in 4 Days Than Most People Do in 4 Weeks
Productivity

How to Accomplish More in 4 Days Than Most People Do in 4 Weeks

Practice and self-control are key.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
5 Surprising Elements That Boost Your Productivity (One of Them Is Color)
Productivity

5 Surprising Elements That Boost Your Productivity (One of Them Is Color)

Even the most subtle things can make an impact.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Brain Break: Watch This 12-Year-Old Boy Solve 3 Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them
Brain Break

Brain Break: Watch This 12-Year-Old Boy Solve 3 Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them

What skills have you mastered lately? What world records have you broken?
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
The Simple Secret to Creating (Seemingly) More Than 24 Hours In Your Day
Mindfulness

The Simple Secret to Creating (Seemingly) More Than 24 Hours In Your Day

It all boils down to mindset.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
3 Ways to Avoid Burning Out on the Long Journey to Achieving Your Goals
Burnout

3 Ways to Avoid Burning Out on the Long Journey to Achieving Your Goals

Grinding all the time makes a nub of you.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read
Managing Your Schedule Like a Boss: Tips the Experts Never Tell You
Time Management

Managing Your Schedule Like a Boss: Tips the Experts Never Tell You

Time management is at the top of the short list of reasons why some people succeed and most don't.
John Rampton | 6 min read
When Will You Stop Ignoring These 7 Scientifically Established Realities About Health, Happiness and Success?
Lifestyle

When Will You Stop Ignoring These 7 Scientifically Established Realities About Health, Happiness and Success?

You need more sleep and less social media. So why won't you shut off your phone and go to bed?
Jon Levy | 6 min read
Why Multitasking Is a Myth That's Breaking Your Brain and Wasting Your Time
Multitasking

Why Multitasking Is a Myth That's Breaking Your Brain and Wasting Your Time

You might think you're a great multitasker, but you're not. There's no such thing.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Filmmaker Ken Burns Explains How to Build a Team You'd Trust in Battle
Team-Building

Filmmaker Ken Burns Explains How to Build a Team You'd Trust in Battle

The award-winning filmmaker shares his philosophy on collaboration and the freedom to screw up.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
25 Top Podcasts That Will Spark Your Entrepreneurial Vision
Podcasts

25 Top Podcasts That Will Spark Your Entrepreneurial Vision

Listening to a podcast while going to and from work is a rare example of successful multitasking.
John Boitnott | 7 min read
