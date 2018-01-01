Myntra

More From This Topic

As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates
Flipart-Walmart Deal

As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates

This is Walmart's second stint to enter the Indian market after it parted ways with its partner – Bharti Group in 2013
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
This CEO is Regarded as the Turnaround Specialist
CEOs

This CEO is Regarded as the Turnaround Specialist

"We have started the year on a high note with January witnessing a 100 per cent yoy growth and an annualized run rate of $1.65 billion."
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
The biggest M&As That Shook the Indian Startup Ecosystem
Mergers and Acquisitions

The biggest M&As That Shook the Indian Startup Ecosystem

If reports are to be believed, a big merger is on the cards with Paytm acquiring Freecharge
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Is Going Offline the Next Step to Survival for Retailers ?
E-commerce

Is Going Offline the Next Step to Survival for Retailers ?

It's true that the Indian e-commerce market has massive potential, but that doesn't mean it's going to be an easy way to the market
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Are Indian E-Commerce Companies Worth Their Valuations?
Ecommerce

Are Indian E-Commerce Companies Worth Their Valuations?

Smaller SMEs and brands, formed by home-grown entrepreneurs, today are more comfortable using Facebook and word of the mouth to promote their brands and reach out to their target audience.
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
Being an Entrepreneur When all Eyeballs are on Voonik
CEOs

Being an Entrepreneur When all Eyeballs are on Voonik

"Voonik is number 1 in the "unbranded fashion category" says CEO and co-founder Sujayath Ali
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
3 Acquisitions That Made Headlines Recently
Acquisitions

3 Acquisitions That Made Headlines Recently

Acquisitions are becoming flavor of the month.
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read
Befriending The Enemy: What Myntra Buying Out Jabong Means
Ecommerce

Befriending The Enemy: What Myntra Buying Out Jabong Means

Good times for the two eCommerce companies and its parent company Flipkart as well. At least for now!
Ritu Kochar | 6 min read
What Indian Ecommerce Companies Need To Do To Fix Their Business Models
Ecommerce

What Indian Ecommerce Companies Need To Do To Fix Their Business Models

It's not all rosy in the e-commerce space as investors are becoming cautious about funding decisions and have begun to scrutinize business models more rigorously.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Myntra Wakes Up to Reality, To Relaunch Its Website
Ecommerce

Myntra Wakes Up to Reality, To Relaunch Its Website

The How and Why of e-Commerce Giant's U-turn
Ritu Kochar | 8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.