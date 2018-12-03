nearshoring
Ecosistema emprendedor
Empresa mexicana de inteligencia artificial recibe premio en San Francisco
Nearshore Delivery Solutions recibió el Nexus Illuminate Award en la categoría de Emprendedor del Año.
