Ola cabs
News and Trends
Ola's Dilemma Over SoftBank's Offer
According to sources, Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is planning to invest USD 1 billion in India's ride-hailing firm
4 Things to Know
India Adopts Net Neutrality & Instagram's New Feature You Can't Miss: 4 Things to Know Today
Unicorn Club
Here's How SoftBank Controls India's Unicorns
While Indians can be happy about the growing number of Indian unicorns, it's actually the world's largest technology investment firm Softbank that can claim to be a part of their success
4 Things to Know
Ratan Tata's Global Investment & Ola's Record-breaking Profit. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know
Time For Indians to Get on Their Bicycles. 4 Things to Know Today
News and Trends
Why This Indian Cab Hailing Startup is Looking at Southeast Asia as the Next Big Market
Their launch seems timely as it's followed by Uber giving up its Singaporean adventure to Grab
Ola and Uber
Ola to Finally Engulf Uber's India Business after '12 Months of Talks'
The rationale behind Uber-Ola deal is simply that for any company it's important to cut their losses if they want a successful IPO
News and Trends
Can Ola Beat Uber on the Indian Roads?
With this acquisition, Ola could put back the focus on bettering its product
Say Hello to These Women on Wheels in India
On the occasion of International Women's Day, celebrating the spirit of women drivers in India
News and Trends
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is in India and He says Ola to Competition
The Indian market will be a model for how Uber builds its product for the next 6 billion consumers
Electric Cars
Electric Vehicles are the New Fad in India and Here's How Automakers are Gearing Up for it
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has pushed for EVs on the Indian roads