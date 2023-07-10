Ola Expands Premium Service To More Customers According to the company, the service is being launched in the city after its pilot in the city was a massive success

Ride-hailing unicorn Ola has announced a full-scale launch of its Prime Plus premium services in Bengaluru. According to the company, the service is being launched in the city after its pilot in the city was a massive success.

The report also added that Prime Plus, Ola will not only be providing professional drivers, but it will also ensure complete ride assurance among a host of special features, eliminating any cancellations or operational hassles.

"The pilot of Prime Plus has been a tremendous success in Bangalore, significantly improving customer satisfaction with the upgraded level of comfort, reliability, and convenience. We are extremely pleased to announce its full-scale launch in Bangalore, followed by a gradual expansion to other cities across the country. Ola will continue to enhance and adapt its services to meet the evolving needs of our consumers," an Ola spokesperson quoted as saying in Moneycontrol report.

The Prime Plus service was rolled out for all customers across Bengaluru on July 10 and will be launched in more cities throughout the month.

