Overcoming Obstacles

A 4-Step Guide to Overcoming Obstacles
A 4-Step Guide to Overcoming Obstacles

While we don't get to choose our 'hand' in life, we do get to decide how we play the cards we are dealt.
Ellevate | 3 min read
What to Do If Your Spouse Does Not Support Your Entrepreneurial Dream
What to Do If Your Spouse Does Not Support Your Entrepreneurial Dream

You want your partner on your team, cheering you on. What if that doesn't happen?
Simonetta Lein | 4 min read
5 Big Lies That Block Your Progress -- and How to Conquer Them
5 Big Lies That Block Your Progress -- and How to Conquer Them

Next time there's something that you really want to do and you're second-guessing yourself, stop to see if one of these five big lies is the culprit.
Ellevate | 7 min read
Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds
Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds

Choose the path of most resistance.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Overcame Anxiety Attacks and Turned His Life Around
How This Entrepreneur Overcame Anxiety Attacks and Turned His Life Around

Bedros Keuilian shares how to 'cut the bullshit' and kick ass in business and life.
The Oracles | 7 min read
This Company's Biggest Challenge Is Overcoming the Negative Views of Its Entire Industry
This Company's Biggest Challenge Is Overcoming the Negative Views of Its Entire Industry

What do you do when potential clients have a negative opinion of what you do?
BizCast | 1 min read
The 4 Cognitive Biases Entrepreneurs Should Avoid
The 4 Cognitive Biases Entrepreneurs Should Avoid

Here's how to stop potentially problematic ways of thinking from becoming career blind spots.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
She Had to Fire 35 People on Her Second Day on the Job. Here's How She Handled It -- and Her Advice for Rebuilding Trust.

She Had to Fire 35 People on Her Second Day on the Job. Here's How She Handled It -- and Her Advice for Rebuilding Trust.

Efrat Ravid, currently chief marketing officer at ContentSquare, remembers her worst moment in a previous role and how she turned things around.
Efrat Ravid | 5 min read
What 7 Deaths Taught Me About Living
What 7 Deaths Taught Me About Living

Sometimes it takes a rebirth to learn to truly live.
The Oracles | 7 min read
The Topgolf Founders Fought Through Countless Rejections -- and Built America's Favorite New Game
The Topgolf Founders Fought Through Countless Rejections -- and Built America's Favorite New Game

After being shunned by investors and struggling to find their audience, a big-thinking partner helped guide these founders to viral success.
Jason Notte | 13 min read
