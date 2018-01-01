Panera
CEOs
The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'
After stepping down as CEO in January, Ron Shaich looks back on what he wishes he'd done differently.
Commencement addresses
Panera Founder and CEO Ron Shaich: It's Not About Choosing the 'Right' Path, It's About Knowing What Ignites Your Passion.
Figure out what you care about, what brings you joy and what drives you, Shaich told Clark University graduates. The rest will come.
Business Travel
The Real Reason Business Travelers Love Fast-Food (Hint: It's Not Because They're Big Mac Addicts)
A new report shows that the three restaurants business travelers expense the most are Starbucks, McDonald's and Panera Bread. Here's why.
Business Travel
Where Business Travelers Expense the Most Meals (Infographic)
Bet you can't guess where workers are swiping their fancy corporate credit cards the most.
Food Businesses
Panera Gets Serious About Tech, Says Its Future Depends On It
The soup and sandwich chain is introducing tech upgrades that include mobile ordering and self-checkout kiosks.