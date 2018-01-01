perception
Take a Lesson From the Wright Brothers When Faced With Bad News in Business
Instead of shooting the messenger, here's a better way to react when faced with problems in business.
Intelligence
10 Research-Proven Tricks to Seem Smarter Than You Are
Certain behaviors carry special power to magnify your intelligence in the eyes of others. Here are 10 you can use to your advantage today.
Marketing
This Yogurt Manufacturer Is Trying to Create Demand for an Ingredient Everyone Else Throws Away
A mission to eliminate food waste is also a complex marketing issue for The White Moustache.
Project Grow
Can You Ever Be a 'Prophet In Your Own Land'?
You may be too familiar to local audiences, so you may need to work from the outside in.
Attitude
4 Ways to Cultivate a Better Attitude About Your Life
There is more disappointment in getting what you want than there is in wanting what you have.
Chipotle
After Numerous Health Incidents, Chipotle Has a Big Perception Problem
Outbreaks of E. Coli and norovirus have caused the fast casual chain to temporarily shut down locations across the country.
Personal Values
How the Kid With the Clock Disappointed Us
National introspection about the arrest of an inventive Muslim teen will likely be muted by news his family has left the US and is threatening a lawsuit.
Personal Branding
5 Steps to Fix Your Personal Brand When Insults Stick
How do you redirect public perceptions when criticisms stick, especially if these labels are based in reality?
Decision Making
4 Really Dumb Ways to Make Decisions That Derail Your Success
When you just can't see how anything could go wrong, take a second look.
Success
The 4 Resources Every Professional Needs to Succeed
Careers, presuming a dollop of luck, are shaped by the relationships we build, skills we learn, our character and how hard we're willing to work.
Infographics
Lobster Went From Prison Food to Delicacy. Your Product Can, Too. (Infographic)
The 'cockroach of the sea' wasn't always so swanky. It was cleverly rebranded. Dig into the creature's remarkable tale to learn how you can boost perception of your product's value.