How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business
Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Mark Abell | 8 min read
Why Family-Business Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Private Equity Funding
Trump's tax plan means it's wise to get better-acquainted with how to identify the right private equity investors and maximize relationships with them.
Jeff Johnson | 7 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of Private Equity for Entrepreneurs
Here are four things you should do, and four you shouldn't, when it comes to private equity.
Thomas Knauff | 5 min read
Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options
Proposed changes to the tax code will protect employees from the very real risk of having to pay taxes on stocks they can't sell.
John Arnold | 4 min read
The SEC Is Itching to Stretch Its Reach Into Venture Deals
Unicorns are a problem for the SEC, and that's a big headache for Silicon Valley and the startup world.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
What to Expect When Selling Your Business to a Private Equity Group
From the first meeting to after the ink is dry on the contracts, we'll show you the steps of selling to private equity.
Joe Worth | 4 min read
How Private Equity Investors Gave This 17-Year-Old Beauty Brand a $100 Million Makeover
When Laura Geller made the emotionally-wrought decision to take on private equity investors, it forever altered the trajectory of the cosmetics company she founded 17 years ago.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read
Why Equity Funding May Not Be the Best Loan Choice for Your Small Business
Four questions to ask to ensure you're going after the right type of loan.
Larry Baker and Charlie Tribbett | 5 min read
Warby Parker Co-Founder Launching Growth Equity Firm
From eye glasses to private equity investing.
Dan Primack | 1 min read
Why We Invested in AlleyNYC
Co-working space AlleyNYC recently raised $16 million in a round we participated in. Here's our reasoning.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
