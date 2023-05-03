Multiples PE Announces First Close Of Fund IV At $640 Million

The fundraise claims to further consolidate Multiples' position as a leader in the domestic private equity market

By Teena Jose

Multiples Alternate Asset Management has announced the first close of its Fund IV, with a subscription of over $640 million. The fundraise claims to further consolidate Multiples' position as a leader in the domestic private equity market. Multiples Fund IV brings together a unique combination of leading global institutional investors like CPPIB and IFC, local institutions like SBI and private insurance companies, and leading domestic family offices.

"This fundraise is yet another important milestone in the growth and evolution of Multiples as an institution providing wings to the dreams and aspirations of entrepreneurs. We are excited about the India opportunity and the tremendous entrepreneurial energy that's propelling the country forward. We acknowledge the trust and confidence placed in us by our investors and look forward to continuing to create value and deliver consistent cash on cash returns," said Sudhir Variyar, MD and deputy CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management.

Multiples is India's one of the leading private equity platforms distinguished by its experience of partnering with Indian entrepreneurs. The company focuses on core sectors of financial services, pharma and healthcare, consumer and technology.
