Get All Access for $5/mo

Private Equity Giants Compete for Majority Stake in Asian Institute of Medical Science General Atlantic and KKR are among 4-5 private equity firms vying for a majority stake in the Faridabad-based hospital chain, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), according to informed sources. The potential deal is expected to value the 1,200-bed hospital chain, which focuses on North and East India, at ₹1,500 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AIMS

General Atlantic and KKR are among 4-5 private equity firms vying for a majority stake in the Faridabad-based hospital chain, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), according to informed sources. The potential deal is expected to value the 1,200-bed hospital chain, which focuses on North and East India, at INR 1,500 Crore.

Other interested parties include Singapore-based Growtheum Capital and the Asia-focused fund Everstone Capital. The India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), supported by Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital, had also shown interest but decided to withdraw, sources said. Currently, US-based PE firm OrbiMed and British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, collectively hold a 49 per cent stake in AIMS, while the remaining shares are held by promoter Dr. Narendra Kumar Pandey and his family.

Both existing investors and promoters are selling a minority stake in AIMS, with the exact portion depending on the company's final valuation, sources mentioned.

Veda Capital, based in Chennai, has been appointed to manage the sale process. The PE firms have already submitted their initial bids. AIMS operates in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, with a total bed count of around 1,200. The super-speciality hospital in Faridabad has about 425 beds. AIMS employs over 1,100 doctors and 4,500 trained professionals across more than 24 medical specialties.

Economic Times reported that a spokesperson for AIMS confirmed that OrbiMed and BII are in the process of exiting their investments but did not provide further details. Representatives from KKR, General Atlantic, IndiaRF, and BII declined to comment, while inquiries sent to OrbiMed and Growtheum Capital did not receive responses.

General Atlantic intends to acquire the stake in AIMS through its recently acquired hospital chain, Ujala Cygnus. In April, the US PE firm took a significant majority stake in Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, a 2,500-bed hospital chain in North India serving tier-II and III cities through a network of 21 hospitals. General Atlantic had also recently exited a minority stake in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals).

Earlier this month, KKR acquired about a 70% stake in Kerala-based hospital chain Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) in a deal valued at USD 300 Million (INR 2,500 Crore). This marked KKR's return to the Indian healthcare sector two years after exiting Max Healthcare with a fivefold return. KKR plans to leverage the BMH brand to acquire more hospitals with 500-1,000 beds in various cities and create a healthcare platform, according to Akshay Tanna, partner and head of India Private Equity at KKR.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Lifestyle

4 Ways To Use ChatGPT To Increase Your Productivity

While AI and ChatGPT are still developing technologies, there is still much to learn and explore. However, companies are already starting to see significant benefits from judicious use of these tools across departments and functions.

By Kavya Pillai
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

AI Marketing vs. Human Expertise: Who Wins the Battle and Who Wins the War?

Uncover the truth about AI in marketing and why it's a ticking time bomb for unprepared businesses! As AI revolutionizes the marketing landscape, understanding its long-term impact is crucial.

By Ben Angel
Science & Technology

Cyber Attacks Are Inevitable — So Stop Preparing For If One Happens and Start Preparing For When One Will

Cyber resilience is not just about building walls of protection but also having the resilience to bounce back stronger. This article explains why embracing resilience should be a top priority for businesses to ensure continuity in the ever-expanding cybersecurity landscape.

By Rakesh Soni
By Emily Rella
By Emily Rella