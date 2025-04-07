For NABARD, the investment aligns with its goal of digitising the rural economy through integration with Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and initiatives such as Agri Stack

Digital credit infrastructure company OPL has secured a strategic investment from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and HSBC. The investment is expected to bolster OPL's efforts to digitise lending processes, deepen financial inclusion, and improve access to credit across underserved and rural segments of India.

OPL's existing group of shareholders includes several prominent financial institutions such as SIDBI, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Mudra, SBI Card, BOB Capital Markets, Indian Bank, HDFC Bank, and TransUnion. The addition of NABARD and HSBC to this consortium highlights growing institutional support for technology-led financial solutions focused on inclusive growth.

For NABARD, the investment aligns with its goal of digitising the rural economy through integration with Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and initiatives such as Agri Stack. As the apex body for rural development, NABARD is focusing on building digital infrastructure to improve financial access for farmers, small enterprises, and other grassroots stakeholders.

"NABARD is committed to leveraging technology to enhance financial inclusion and promote sustainable growth in rural India. This partnership represents a significant step towards achieving our strategic goals," said Shaji K V, Chairman, NABARD.

HSBC's investment reflects its broader strategy to support digital transformation and inclusive finance in India, particularly as Indian businesses increasingly expand into global markets.

"The investment in OPL marks a step forward in our mission to enhance digital lending capabilities in India. With OPL's proven expertise and technology, we are excited to collaborate in creating scalable and efficient solutions that will transform the way we can serve our customers," said Moran Levinovitz, Group Head of Ventures, HSBC.

A senior representative from OPL commented on the development, saying, "This strategic investment from NABARD and HSBC is a testament to OPL's vision of revolutionising digital ecosystems in India. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, data, and analytics, we aim to bridge the financial gap for rural communities and MSMEs, fostering inclusive growth. With NABARD's expertise in rural digitisation and HSBC's global financial acumen, this partnership will accelerate innovation, enhance credit accessibility, and transform the lending ecosystem."

Founded as a digital credit infrastructure provider, OPL builds scalable systems that automate and digitise lending processes for both borrowers and lenders. The company's offerings include AI/ML-based credit products, advanced analytics, and digital tools aimed at easing credit delivery to MSMEs and retail borrowers. Over time, OPL has grown to become one of India's largest digital lending platforms, playing a key role in supporting the evolution of the financial services sector.