Women in Tech

Tech's Failure to Reach Women Costs the Industry Billions

Women are more than half of most markets. Failing to design technology for women has a significant financial cost.
Amy Buckner Chowdhry | 4 min read
Lessons

3 Insights From Elon Musk's Chief Automotive Designer You Can Apply to Life and Business

The Tesla is the biggest automotive innovation since the Model T but it was designed using tried-and-true processes that would have been familiar to Henry Ford.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Design

Why Lisn Lost: It Got the Design Right, But It Didn't Get the Right Design.

Most startups are merely solutions in search of problems. You might think you know what your users want, and you might even get the design right by building something beautiful. Unless you start with the right design, however, your startup is as good as scrap.
Skot Carruth | 7 min read
iPhone

The iPhone 8 Will Influence the Mobile Community for Years to Come

A winning mix of emerging and maturing technology will set the bar for future Android releases, too.
Eric Shashoua | 5 min read
Recruiting

How to Recruit Creatives and Craft a Great First Impression for Your Startup

Shoddy design can be fatal for startups dependent on making a strong first impression. Creative freelancers can be the lifesavers.
Justin Gignac | 6 min read
Masters of Scale

The Perfect Product is a Myth. Here's How to Scale the Almost-Perfect Product.

No product survives meeting the customer.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
Product Design

3 Tips for Manufacturing Products That Last a Lifetime

Companies across consumer product categories, from Patagonia apparel to All-Clad cookware, are successfully marketing their products by focusing on longevity, not price.
Dave Kahng | 6 min read
Product Launch

3 Road-Mapping Sins That Could Kill Your Next Product

The road map is a vital part of product development. But only if it's done correctly will it save your company from a rude awakening at launch time.
Tony Scherba | 5 min read
creative thinking

How Thinking Like a Designer Can Unlock Organic Growth

To truly grow your business, invest in the things that don't go out of style: quality, freedom and purpose.
Derek Nelson | 7 min read
Product Development

5 Steps to Launching a New Product in a Week

It doesn't take long to go from concept to launch when you have a plan.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
