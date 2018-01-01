Products

Want to Buy the Hot New iPhone X? Here Are 3 Product Messaging Lessons You've Probably Already Absorbed.
Create meaning, not marketing. That's how to steal a piece of Apple's success.
Sean Schroeder | 7 min read
Side Hustlers: Watch This Before You Launch Your E-Commerce Site
E-commerce pro Allen Brouwer will share his secrets for attracting customers on the cheap and driving sales.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
7 Tips to Start Taking Product and Lifestyle Photos for Your Small Business Today, According to a Professional Photographer
You don't need a fancy camera to get started.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
How to Write Product Descriptions That Sell
At one point or another, your company will need to craft product listings, and they need to be as persuasive as possible.
Kimberly de Silva | 7 min read
The Luxuries People Can't Live Without (Infographic)
A recent study finds that more people would give up Spotify for Netflix.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Here's How You Can Livestream Apple's Big Mystery Event Today
New products, including the exclusive iPhone X are rumored to be on display.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
This Hilarious Travel Case Ensures You'll Never Lose Sight of Your Luggage Again
A remedy for the basic black bag is simpler than you think.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
The Products and Brands We've Lost This Year
We've lost a number of iconic products and companies in 2017.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
When It Makes Sense to Release an Imperfect Product
We share when you should get your product out there and start getting feedback.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
5 Useful and Strange Crowdfunded Products for Parents
If you're a busy parent looking for some helpful tools to lighten your load, check out these useful products.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
