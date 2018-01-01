Publicity Stunts

YouTube's Highest-Paid Star Just Trolled Everyone. Here's What You Can Learn.
YouTube

The reason why should be obvious, but many fell for PewDiePie's stunt.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Where on Earth Is Buzz? Why Honey Nut Cheerios Nixed Its Busy Bee.
Marketing

General Mills Canada aims to put a cause-marketing bee in your bonnet about the horrifying plight of our pollinating friends. But first, your contact information, please.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
'Screw It, Just Do It': Exclusive Video Interview With Richard Branson
Richard Branson

When the billionaire business mogul launched his first startup at age 15, he didn't even know what the word 'entrepreneur' meant. That was 50 years ago. We caught up with him to see what it means to him now. (Hint: By-the-seat-of-your-pants adventure and loads of it.)
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Was the Steve Harvey Miss Universe Mistake a PR Stunt?
Publicity Stunts

Did you know the Miss Universe pageant existed anymore? You do now.
Matt Sweetwood | 3 min read
Shhh! This Philadelphia Hair Salon Is Putting a Stop to Awkward Small Talk
Marketing

Stylists at BLO/OUT Blow Dry Bar are trimming more than just hair. They're cutting out the chit chat, too. Here's why.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Amazon Has Literally Gone Bananas
Amazon

The e-tailer is getting fruity with a potassium-packed publicity stunt.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Here's Why JetBlue Wanted New Yorkers to Steal Its Outdoor Posters
Airlines

'Only a real New Yorker can pull this off,' the airline teased on bus-shelter ads across the city.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
The 3 Most Awesomely Absurd Campaigns on Kickstarter Right Now
Crowdfunding

The power of the crowd is real. And so is people's ability to create the wackiest things possible.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Has GoDaddy Already Won the Super Bowl?
Marketing Strategies

If the point of a Super Bowl ad is to get people talking, then the answer is a resounding yes.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
James Patterson Wants to Ignite Sales With $300,000 Self-Destructing Book
Publicity Stunts

The prolific author is offering one reader a trip to an undisclosed location and the chance to read one of his books in 24 hours -- or else.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
