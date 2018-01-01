Publicity Stunts
Kickstarter
To Keep His Kickstarter Backers Happy, This Entrepreneur Is Wearing Leopard-Print Pants Every Day
'It's a way to prove my level of commitment,' he says.
More From This Topic
YouTube
YouTube's Highest-Paid Star Just Trolled Everyone. Here's What You Can Learn.
The reason why should be obvious, but many fell for PewDiePie's stunt.
Marketing
Where on Earth Is Buzz? Why Honey Nut Cheerios Nixed Its Busy Bee.
General Mills Canada aims to put a cause-marketing bee in your bonnet about the horrifying plight of our pollinating friends. But first, your contact information, please.
Richard Branson
'Screw It, Just Do It': Exclusive Video Interview With Richard Branson
When the billionaire business mogul launched his first startup at age 15, he didn't even know what the word 'entrepreneur' meant. That was 50 years ago. We caught up with him to see what it means to him now. (Hint: By-the-seat-of-your-pants adventure and loads of it.)
Publicity Stunts
Was the Steve Harvey Miss Universe Mistake a PR Stunt?
Did you know the Miss Universe pageant existed anymore? You do now.
Marketing
Shhh! This Philadelphia Hair Salon Is Putting a Stop to Awkward Small Talk
Stylists at BLO/OUT Blow Dry Bar are trimming more than just hair. They're cutting out the chit chat, too. Here's why.
Amazon
Amazon Has Literally Gone Bananas
The e-tailer is getting fruity with a potassium-packed publicity stunt.
Airlines
Here's Why JetBlue Wanted New Yorkers to Steal Its Outdoor Posters
'Only a real New Yorker can pull this off,' the airline teased on bus-shelter ads across the city.
Crowdfunding
The 3 Most Awesomely Absurd Campaigns on Kickstarter Right Now
The power of the crowd is real. And so is people's ability to create the wackiest things possible.
Marketing Strategies
Has GoDaddy Already Won the Super Bowl?
If the point of a Super Bowl ad is to get people talking, then the answer is a resounding yes.
Publicity Stunts
James Patterson Wants to Ignite Sales With $300,000 Self-Destructing Book
The prolific author is offering one reader a trip to an undisclosed location and the chance to read one of his books in 24 hours -- or else.