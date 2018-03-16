Publishing

8 Tactics to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Publishing Business
Publishing

8 Tactics to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Publishing Business

Whether you're a podcaster, author, YouTuber or content marketer, you'll enjoy these top eight lessons I learned for starting and building a successful content creation machine.
Kelsey Humphreys | 10 min read
5 Tips for Starting Your Own Online Publishing Company
Online Publishing

5 Tips for Starting Your Own Online Publishing Company

With good content and the help of talented writers and artists, there is nothing stopping your blog from growing into a publishing empire.
Alice Goldstein | 5 min read
How to Self-Publish Your Non-Fiction Book
Publishing

How to Self-Publish Your Non-Fiction Book

Writing non-fiction is different than fiction, so don't follow generic self-publishing advice. Here's exactly what you need to know to self-publish your next book.
Jamie Lendino | 13 min read
From the Streets of East LA to Publishing Mogul
Success Stories

From the Streets of East LA to Publishing Mogul

DUB Magazine Co-Founder Myles Kovacs shares his incredible story of ingenuity while overcoming adversity and creating a multi-million dollar publishing company.
Business & Burgers | 1 min read
Best-Selling Author Veronica Roth Tells What Writing Books Is Really Like
Writing a Book

Best-Selling Author Veronica Roth Tells What Writing Books Is Really Like

Writers seems the original and ultimate solopreneurs but publishing a best seller requires a team.
Ximena N. Larkin | 6 min read
Putting Your Spirit Into Ghostwritten Work
Ghostwriting

Putting Your Spirit Into Ghostwritten Work

It's fine to hire a ghostwriter to tell your story, but make sure your voice isn't left out.
Craig Corbett | 10 min read
Boasting About Your Company Isn't a Smart Thought-Leadership Tactic
Thought Leadership

Boasting About Your Company Isn't a Smart Thought-Leadership Tactic

People pretend to be interested when the braggart is buying the drinks but nobody will read it.
Anna Redmond | 5 min read
How Bestseller Lists Actually Work -- And How To Get On Them
Books

How Bestseller Lists Actually Work -- And How To Get On Them

Different organizations follow very different rules for list creation. Know what you are getting into.
Tucker Max | 15+ min read
The Authorpreneur: 3 Paths to a Lifetime of Success
authorpreneur

The Authorpreneur: 3 Paths to a Lifetime of Success

To make an annual six- or seven-figure salary, create products and services that are based on your books.
Kallen Diggs | 6 min read
8 Etiquette Tips to Stay on the Good Side of the Media
Media Coverage

8 Etiquette Tips to Stay on the Good Side of the Media

Effective PR relies on mastering the rules for interacting with the publicity gatekeepers. Learn them to help get the word out about your company.
Craig Corbett | 10 min read
