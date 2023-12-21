"Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography" has blown past other titles in Random House Children's Books' "Little Golden Book" series.

Superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is still breaking records — and not just at the box office.

The children's book Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, written by Wendy Loggia and illustrated by Elisa Chavarri, has sold more than 1 million copies since its May 2 release — a milestone first for Random House Children's Books' "Little Golden Book" series, which debuted nearly a decade ago, per Fox Business.

The mini biography sold 170,000 copies in its first four weeks and went through multiple print editions; on average, the other 28 titles in the Little Golden Book biography line sold 4,900 copies in the first four weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 24-page tribute, which retails for $5.99, is also captivating TikTok audiences, with hundreds of thousands of views under #taylorswiftlittlegoldenbook and #taylorswiftgoldenbook, according to the outlet.

Taylor Swift's legacy has only grown this year, starting with the global Eras Tour, which grossed over $1 billion — a first for any tour. And her concert film set a new record for ticket sales in its category, ultimately securing her billionaire status. As of October, Swift's total net worth was $1.1 billion, per Bloomberg.

Swift was also named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year earlier this month.

"I'm incredibly touched by the reaction to the book, but I can't say I'm surprised," Loggia said in a press release, per Fox. "Taylor's fandom is unparalleled, and to see readers of all ages, from adults to mini Swifties, embrace the book has been, well, sweet like honey!"