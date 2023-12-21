This Taylor Swift Product Just Hit a Record 1 Million Sales in 7 Months — and Its Target Audience Might Surprise You "Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography" has blown past other titles in Random House Children's Books' "Little Golden Book" series.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • The biography, appreciated by fans of all ages, comes during a milestone year for Swift.
  • The music icon gained billionaire status and was named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.

Superstar singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is still breaking records — and not just at the box office.

The children's book Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, written by Wendy Loggia and illustrated by Elisa Chavarri, has sold more than 1 million copies since its May 2 release — a milestone first for Random House Children's Books' "Little Golden Book" series, which debuted nearly a decade ago, per Fox Business.

Related: 3 Millennial Marketing Tips From Taylor Swift

The mini biography sold 170,000 copies in its first four weeks and went through multiple print editions; on average, the other 28 titles in the Little Golden Book biography line sold 4,900 copies in the first four weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 24-page tribute, which retails for $5.99, is also captivating TikTok audiences, with hundreds of thousands of views under #taylorswiftlittlegoldenbook and #taylorswiftgoldenbook, according to the outlet.

Taylor Swift's legacy has only grown this year, starting with the global Eras Tour, which grossed over $1 billion — a first for any tour. And her concert film set a new record for ticket sales in its category, ultimately securing her billionaire status. As of October, Swift's total net worth was $1.1 billion, per Bloomberg.

Swift was also named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year earlier this month.

Related: Taylor Swift Gifted Truck Drivers On Her Tour $100,000 Each, Bonuses to Staff Totaling Over $55 Million

"I'm incredibly touched by the reaction to the book, but I can't say I'm surprised," Loggia said in a press release, per Fox. "Taylor's fandom is unparalleled, and to see readers of all ages, from adults to mini Swifties, embrace the book has been, well, sweet like honey!"
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Music Publishing Celebrities News and Trends Books Taylor Swift Celebrity Entrepreneurs Biography

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
Side Hustle

This Former Teacher Started a Side Hustle That Made More Than $22,000 in One Month: 'I Have Never Been More Fulfilled'

Tara Laczynski leveraged Outschool to transform her passion for teaching math into a lucrative side gig.

By Amanda Breen
Making a Change

How I Pulled Myself Out of Burnout and Turn My Ambitions Into Reality

The all-too-common narrative of burnout in American workplaces has reached a tipping point — including for myself. Here's how I used a Japanese framework called ikigai to pull myself out of that spiral and build my dream job instead.

By Andi Cross
Data & Recovery

Travel Lovers Will Adore This $50 Data Plan, Available at an Exclusive $19.97 Price

Don't miss out on this last-minute gifting deal.

By Entrepreneur Store
Living

The No. 1 State to Retire in Might Not Even Be on Your Radar, According to a New Report

The results are in — and for once, Florida isn't the winner.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Scammers Found a New Way to Steal Money From Your Gift Cards This Holiday Season — Here's What to Look For

A woman in Chicago fell victim to a "card draining" scam at her local Target.

By Emily Rella