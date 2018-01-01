Puerto Rico

Mark Zuckerberg Visits Puerto Rico in VR
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Visits Puerto Rico in VR

The social network is using its AI-assisted maps to help search and rescue teams.
Saqib Shah | 2 min read
Work Out of This Coworking Space and Help Puerto Rico Relief Efforts
Project Grow

Work Out of This Coworking Space and Help Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

Alley in NYC is donating $100,000 worth of office space memberships to help those devastated by Hurricane Maria.
Jason Saltzman | 3 min read
Court Strikes Down Puerto Rico Tax on Wal-Mart
Puerto Rico

Court Strikes Down Puerto Rico Tax on Wal-Mart

Implemented last year, the measure had increased the tax for on-island companies with more than $2.75 billion in revenues that buy goods from off-island 'related parties' to 6.5 percent from 2 percent.
Reuters | 2 min read
3 Reasons You Should Care About Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis
Debt

3 Reasons You Should Care About Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis

Despite the severity of the crisis, Congress has not made resolving it a priority, and the issue has been barely mentioned in presidential debates.
Chris Matthews | 6 min read
