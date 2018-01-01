Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria Almost Destroyed This Entrepreneur's $300,000 Franchise Investment. Here's How She Moved Forward.
Post-hurricane, this Pita Pit franchisee in San Juan dealt with lack of food, gas, power and communication. Here's how she used a new mindset to move forward.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Visits Puerto Rico in VR
The social network is using its AI-assisted maps to help search and rescue teams.
Project Grow
Work Out of This Coworking Space and Help Puerto Rico Relief Efforts
Alley in NYC is donating $100,000 worth of office space memberships to help those devastated by Hurricane Maria.
Puerto Rico
Court Strikes Down Puerto Rico Tax on Wal-Mart
Implemented last year, the measure had increased the tax for on-island companies with more than $2.75 billion in revenues that buy goods from off-island 'related parties' to 6.5 percent from 2 percent.
Debt
3 Reasons You Should Care About Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis
Despite the severity of the crisis, Congress has not made resolving it a priority, and the issue has been barely mentioned in presidential debates.