Return Policy

Customer Service

When a Zulilly shopper wanted to return a winter coat, she got an answer she didn't expect.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Branding

The founder of supplements company Onnit explains what he does to differentiate himself from the competition.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Return Policy

One way to give customers a special perk they will remember is to pay the return freight for undesired goods.
Harry Whitehouse | 4 min read
Marketing

'You always hear the phrase that any PR is good PR. What we learned is that's not always the case,' the athletic clothing company's CFO admitted.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Growth Strategies

Shift your attentions to shoppers' moods and needs to move product and increase revenue.
Wensdy Von Buskirk | 3 min read
Growth Strategies

Setting up a separate return line and training employees can increase customer satisfaction and lessen headaches for your staff in the post-holiday season.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read
Social Media

If you and your employees truly believe the customer is always right, you can build one heck of a successful brand using social media.
Scott Levy | 5 min read
Marketing

When REI recently changed its 'no questions asked' return policy to a year limit, people started debating the best approach. Here are six steps to get the most out of your policy.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
Marketing

For many ecommerce companies, customer-return policies can be just as important as the price or the product.
Jane Porter | 4 min read
Growth Strategies

These tips will help you minimize business disruptions and keep the customer satisfied.
Carol Tice | 5 min read
