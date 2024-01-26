The clip has been viewed more than two million times on TikTok.

A woman who took advantage of Costco's generous return policy is going viral on TikTok.

In a clip that's been viewed more than two million times, Jackie Nguyen explained what happened when she decided to return a couch she'd owned for two-and-a-half years. Nguyen said she didn't have a receipt for the couch and admitted she was nervous.

"It is very intimidating going in there with a big giant purchase, and you're returning it … it's like very intimidating," she said. "There's a lot of people staring at you. But who cares? Return it, they have an awesome return policy."

Nguyen explained that she remembered the date that she purchased the couch, which she was able to share with the Costco employee, who was then able to find her purchase record and accept the return — for a full refund.

"[The employee] just asked me if there was anything wrong with it or if I just didn't want it or like it anymore," she explained. "And I said I just didn't like it anymore, we just don't like the color anymore. And they gave us our refund, full refund to [our] card."

In a now deleted post, Nguyen told viewers that when returning a large ticket item like that to Costco, you can only expect to be refunded for the amount you purchased it for even if the item increased in price from the time of the original purchase.

In Nguyen's case, she purchased the couch for $900, but it now sells for $1,500, so she was refunded $900, as reported by Daily Dot.

Costco's return policy states that the company will "guarantee your satisfaction on every product we sell, and will refund your purchase price," with certain exceptions, including some electronics that must be returned within 90 days and a no-return policy on cigarettes and alcohol.

Costco was up nearly 38% year over year as of Friday afternoon.