Members can now access discounted outpatient medical care through a partnership with healthcare startup Sesame.

Costco insiders will receive yet another perk with their membership.

On Monday, Costco and healthcare startup Sesame announced a partnership to offer members of the wholesale retailer healthcare visits for as low as $29 a visit.

Sesame, which was founded in 2018, is a healthcare marketplace that connects patients with outpatient providers offering upfront pricing and affordable healthcare services, without the need for health insurance.

Through the partnership, Sesame will offer Costco members virtual primary care visits for $29, health check-ups (which include a standard lab panel and virtual follow-up consultation with a provider) for $72, virtual mental health therapy for $79, and a 10% discount on all other Sesame services, including in-person appointments.

David Goldhill, co-founder and CEO of Sesame, emphasized the alignment of the two brands.

"Quality, great value and low price are what the Costco brand is known for," Goldhill said in the release. "When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value."

Costco members in all 50 states can access the benefit by creating an account with Sesame and verifying their Costco membership.

Costco isn't the first major retailer to venture into the healthcare space.

In February, CVS purchased Oak Street Health, a primary care provider specializing in Medicare Advantage patients, for $10.6 billion to expand its healthcare services. In August, Amazon expanded its virtual clinic to all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to offer customers 24/7 access to third-party healthcare providers on its website and mobile app.