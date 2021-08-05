Rising Tech Star

Have we reached that era where accounting and business document management can be completely digital? Computers and easy use of software like Excel have made digital storage of business and account-related information popular in the last decade.But, auto-managing this data, real-time tracking, ready integrations with bank, and much more can be accessed today. GimBooks makes all these possible at one-stop and here's Founder & CEO, Yash Raj Agrawal's take on what the platform offers