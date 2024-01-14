Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Upon his return to India from the United States in 2011, Bhavesh Goswami, founder and CEO, CloudThat was met with an emerging cloud computing landscape that held immense potential. There were merely any companies offering cloud services with a market where the entrepreneurship and startup culture was on the horizon. Recognizing the opportunity to make a significant impact, CloudThat was born in 2012, dedicated to bolstering India's cloud ecosystem.

"AWS, Microsoft Cloud, and Google Cloud, some of the industry's hyperscale giants, release tens of thousands of major features every year. This number used to be in the mere hundreds some years ago. Imagine the countless IT organizations worldwide, all striving to consume and implement these best practices. It's like trying to drink from a firehose – a daunting challenge for any company. However, we stand at the forefront of this tidal wave of innovation, dedicated to ensuring that organizations can not only keep pace but thrive. We haven't just followed technological shifts; we've led them," he says.

The startup empowers companies to harness the latest technologies effectively. "We guide them through the maze of updates and new features, ensuring that they can not only consume but implement these advancements seamlessly. This commitment toward innovation has led us to be the winners of 6 major awards in 6 years from giants like Microsoft and Amazon," he adds.

The startup's growth roadmap encompasses three strategies. First, it will expand geographically, tapping into new markets globally, and diversifying its customer base. Second, dedicated teams are being formed to facilitate its international expansion, ensuring a deep understanding of local dynamics and customer needs. In addition to these geographical endeavors, it is diversifying its cloud ecosystem. Lastly, it is also nurturing deeper collaborations with core partners such as Amazon and Microsoft.



