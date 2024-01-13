Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sequretek leverages next-generation technologies such as AI-ML, user and entity behavior analytics and security orchestration, automation, response (SOAR) to detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time. By automating threat detection and response, the startup enables organizations to proactively defend against sophisticated cyberattacks, reducing the potential for data breaches and business disruption.

Sequretek also believes in not only protecting against known threats but also predicting and preventing emerging threats. By combining threat monitoring & response, threat intelligence, threat hunting, cloud security, endpoint protection, and identity and access management, its offerings claim to create a seamless and integrated security ecosystem. "We aim to shift the paradigm from merely reacting to threats to anticipating and neutralizing them before they can cause harm. The SMEs often lack dedicated IT resources, budget to procure cutting-edge technologies and struggle to implement robust security measures, which makes them attractive targets for cybercriminals. We wish to be one of the trusted partners for the SMEs, to safeguard their digital assets in this evolving technological landscape, through our holistic approach to cybersecurity," says Pankit Deasia, co-founder and CEO, Sequretek.

One of the significant challenges that the startup faces is the rapid pace of technological innovation and its potential to create vulnerabilities. To address this, Sequretek claims to maintain a strong focus on staying ahead of emerging threats through continuous innovation.

The co-founder says that remaining at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry is a top priority for Sequretek. "We invest heavily in research and development (R&D). Our team of experts continually monitors emerging threats and adapts our solutions to address new challenges effectively. We also actively collaborate with industry leaders, researchers, and customers to stay updated on evolving threat landscapes and compliance requirements," he says.

