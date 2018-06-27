Robots
Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot
Serve looks a bit like Wall-E, but for bringing your lunch to the office.
More From This Topic
Boston Dynamics
Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Do Parkour
Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot has a new skill: parkour, the act of getting from point A to B in the fastest way possible. Watch as it hops over a large log before gracefully scaling three 15-inch offset platforms with ease.
Automation
Should You Hire a Person for That Marketing Job or Buy a Robot?
The options are not mutually exclusive. Both can benefit you in different ways at different times.
Artificial Intelligence
Robots Are Our Friends -- How Artificial Intelligence Is Leveling-Up Marketing
AI is doing the jobs we don't want to do and the jobs we can't do, and improving the jobs we already do.
3 Things To Know
What Does Elon Musk Give for Homework? 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Infographics
What Will the Future of Work Look Like After the Robot Revolution? (Infographic)
By 2033, it's predicted that nearly half the country's jobs will be taken over by robots.
The Way We Work
Why This Company That Relies on Automation Talks Openly About the Future of Work
Zume wants to lead the conversation about robots and human labor.
Artificial Intelligence
5 Innovative Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Advancing Technology
Artificial intelligence is moving forward in these five important ways. Are you ready for it?
Robots
How Much Is That Robo-Doggy in the Window?
You, yes you, can soon adopt The Terminator's poodle!
Flying cars
What's Holding Back the Robot Revolution? We Humans.
Elon Musk observed that flying cars 'could drop a hubcap and guillotine you.' A lot of us share that fear.