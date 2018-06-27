Robots

Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Do Parkour
Boston Dynamics

Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Do Parkour

Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot has a new skill: parkour, the act of getting from point A to B in the fastest way possible. Watch as it hops over a large log before gracefully scaling three 15-inch offset platforms with ease.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Should You Hire a Person for That Marketing Job or Buy a Robot?
Automation

Should You Hire a Person for That Marketing Job or Buy a Robot?

The options are not mutually exclusive. Both can benefit you in different ways at different times.
Albizu Garcia | 4 min read
Robots Are Our Friends -- How Artificial Intelligence Is Leveling-Up Marketing
Artificial Intelligence

Robots Are Our Friends -- How Artificial Intelligence Is Leveling-Up Marketing

AI is doing the jobs we don't want to do and the jobs we can't do, and improving the jobs we already do.
Ellie Mirman | 5 min read
What Does Elon Musk Give for Homework? 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

What Does Elon Musk Give for Homework? 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
What Will the Future of Work Look Like After the Robot Revolution? (Infographic)
Infographics

What Will the Future of Work Look Like After the Robot Revolution? (Infographic)

By 2033, it's predicted that nearly half the country's jobs will be taken over by robots.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Why This Company That Relies on Automation Talks Openly About the Future of Work
The Way We Work

Why This Company That Relies on Automation Talks Openly About the Future of Work

Zume wants to lead the conversation about robots and human labor.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
5 Innovative Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Advancing Technology
Artificial Intelligence

5 Innovative Ways Artificial Intelligence Is Advancing Technology

Artificial intelligence is moving forward in these five important ways. Are you ready for it?
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
How Much Is That Robo-Doggy in the Window?
Robots

How Much Is That Robo-Doggy in the Window?

You, yes you, can soon adopt The Terminator's poodle!
Dan Bova | 2 min read
What's Holding Back the Robot Revolution? We Humans.
Flying cars

What's Holding Back the Robot Revolution? We Humans.

Elon Musk observed that flying cars 'could drop a hubcap and guillotine you.' A lot of us share that fear.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
Elon Musk's 'Ironically Foolish' Tesla Process, Funeral for Robot Dogs and Starbucks Arrest Settlement: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk's 'Ironically Foolish' Tesla Process, Funeral for Robot Dogs and Starbucks Arrest Settlement: 3 Things to Know Today

Get in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
