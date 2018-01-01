Salaries

The Average Salaries of Tech Works in Major Cities (Infographic)
Infographics

In 2017, most tech workers brought in a enviable yearly salary.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
The Top 15 Highest Paid Olympic Athletes
Olympics

These Olympic athletes all made a fortune branding themselves.
GOBankingRates | 8 min read
10 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Join a Startup
Challenges

Beyond the glitz and hype, a new businesses may present a certain gritty reality. Steer clear if you're not prepared.
John Rampton | 8 min read
3 Steps to Better Motivate Employees With Performance-Based Pay
Salaries

Avoid underpaying your current talent and overpaying new outside hires by following these three steps to fair compensation.
Robert Glazer | 7 min read
Employees Are Still Dissatisfied -- Here's What You Can Do About It
Employee Retention

It's going to take a lot more than nap pods and game rooms to satisfy today's employees.
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
How to Talk Pay and Negotiate a Better Salary
Money

It can be a difficult subject to talk about -- but you've got to bring it up somehow.
Courtney Seiter | 8 min read
Pay Yourself: Why Founders Should Set Aside Profits Every Month
Starting a Business

Nobody you hire works for free and neither should you.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
8 Ways to Negotiate Your Way to a Higher Salary
Asking For a Raise

These raise strategies work because they focus on showcasing the value proposition an employee offers.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
6 Regions Where Tech Jobs Boom the Housing Is Scary Expensive
Housing Prices

Tech companies bidding for coveted talent are indirectly driving housing costs higher than most people can easily afford.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
SolarCity Slashing Costs, Including CEO Pay
SolarCity

Earlier this month, Calif.-based Solar City said it accepted Tesla's $2.6 billion buyout offer.
Reuters | 2 min read
