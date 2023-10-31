Workers Who Earn This 6-Figure Salary Range Are the Most 'Annoyed' at Work. But Once They Pass It, Work Becomes More 'Enjoyable.' More money doesn't necessarily equate to more happiness at work — until you reach a certain threshold.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Key Takeaways

  • Those who make less than $25,000 annually are most likely to be bored at work.
  • A certain six-figure salary range equates to "annoying" work that's "stressful."

A six-figure salary is an aspiration for many Americans, but earning that much money comes with downsides, too. Online language learning platform Preply recently surveyed 1,499 Americans with full-time jobs to find out how they describe their jobs and typical workdays.

The descriptions were overwhelmingly negative or neutral, with just 11.6% of those surveyed saying their job is "enjoyable" and 3.5% saying it's "easy." Nearly 42% of those surveyed said the word they'd use to describe their day-to-day is "busy."

Related: This Career Hack Is Helping Gen Zers Increase Their Salaries By $50,000

The results got more interesting when broken down by salary range. Perhaps not surprisingly, those who earn less than $25,000 per year were most likely to describe their jobs as "boring" and "exhausting." Those who make more than $25,000 and less than $55,000 describe their days as "routine" and are likelier to have a bad boss.

However, once a worker's salary tops $100,000, the results aren't what you'd necessarily expect. Those who make $100,000 to $149,999 are most likely to describe their typical workday as "annoying" and their workload as "stressful."

Related: This Job Earns 6 Figures and Is Projected to Grow 6% in the Next Decade — And No, It's Not in Tech

Only when workers pass that $150,000 annual salary threshold do they start describing their jobs as "enjoyable." Read on to see the full breakdown below.

Related: Applying to Work at Major Companies on LinkedIn Can Feel Like a Shot in the Dark. Here's Where You Have the Best Chance — and the Worst.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Money Salary Finance Careers Salaries

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Doesn't Make Sense to Spend $100 on Candy': Consumers Haunted by 'Outrageous' Prices of Halloween Candy as Costs Soar

The cost of candy and gum has spiked by 12.8% compared to last year, surpassing the overall grocery price increase of 6.7%.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'Like a Scene From a Halloween Horror Movie': A Group of Elderly Women Are Suing Airbnb After Being Attacked By Bats While in Bed

The Historic Castle House is located in Alpena, Michigan, and has a glowing 4.8-star rating.

By Emily Rella
Starting a Business

How to Create a Winning Elevator Pitch for Your App

Lucie Allaire, founder of the Guiltless To Go healthy food ordering app, explains how she scored a major investment on "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

CEOs Are Tricking Employees Into Spending More Time In The Office — But Here's Why They're Only Fooling Themselves.

Traditionalist CEOs seem to be turning up the heat to trick employees into spending more time in the office — but at what cost?

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

Flailing Social Media App X Is Worth Billions Less Than It Was Last Year — Here's Its Plan to Reach Even Deeper Into Users' Pockets

Ads or not, users should get ready to pay for Elon Musk's "everything app."

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

How to Create a Winning Elevator Pitch for Your Healthy Snack Brand

Michelle Razavi and Nikki Elliot, co-founders of the dessert cashew butter brand Elavi, explain the strategy that helped them win big on "Elevator Pitch."

By Entrepreneur Staff