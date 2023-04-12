Despite the prestige of names like Yale and Harvard (those two ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively) the survey found that a different Ivy education can help bring in the bucks.

While Ivy League institutions don't guarantee a pathway to success, a degree from Harvard or Yale certainly doesn't hurt when applying for jobs after graduation. But a new report found these higher-learning institutions may not exactly lead to higher salaries.

CNBC ranked the schools by highest average salary 10 years after starting at the Ivys among federal aid students. The report includes data from students who attended the school, regardless of whether they graduated.

After analyzing the median salaries, CNBC found that the University of Pennsylvania ranked No. 1 for the highest average salary among former students at $103,246 — also the only institution on the list with a median salary of six figures. Second was Princeton with an average median salary of $95,689, followed by Dartmouth ($91,627) and Cornell ($91,176).

Penn also has the most billionaire graduates of any college.

While Yale and Harvard may have some of the most widespread name recognition, they came in No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, with median salaries for Yale at $88,655 and $84,918 for Harvard.

Here's the Top 8:

1. University of Pennsylvania

2. Princeton University

3. Dartmouth College

4. Cornell University

5. Columbia University

6. Yale University

7. Harvard University

8. Brown