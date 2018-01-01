Sales Calls

3 Ways Salespeople Can Evade Dreaded Gatekeepers
3 Ways Salespeople Can Evade Dreaded Gatekeepers

Gatekeepers can only say no. Try these techniques for gaining access to their bosses who can say yes.
Marc Wayshak | 3 min read
3 Insanely Easy Ways to Double Your Sales
3 Insanely Easy Ways to Double Your Sales

It's easier to double sales by doubling the amount of an average sale than to double the number of those closed.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
5 Stupid Phone Mistakes Ruining Your Sales Pipeline
5 Stupid Phone Mistakes Ruining Your Sales Pipeline

Phone calls need to be performed well, or else they're totally useless as a sales tool.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
Disrupt the Cognitive Biases That Derail Sales
Disrupt the Cognitive Biases That Derail Sales

What can you do to circumvent the cognitive biases and behaviors that affect your prospect's buying decision?
Anis Qizilbash | 6 min read
5 Keys to Making Phone Calls That Actually Sell (Video)
5 Keys to Making Phone Calls That Actually Sell (Video)

It can take seven to 10 phone calls before ever talking with a prospect. Don't give up.
Marc Wayshak | 5 min read
How Sales Leaders Can Use Call-Recordings to Masterfully Coach Their Sales Reps
How Sales Leaders Can Use Call-Recordings to Masterfully Coach Their Sales Reps

Some reps may bristle at first at the seeming intrusion. But then they'll see recordings for what they are: constructive feedback.
Danny Wong | 4 min read
5 Clear Conversational Patterns That Scream 'Hot Sales Opportunity'
5 Clear Conversational Patterns That Scream 'Hot Sales Opportunity'

Prospects will never buy from you if you can't hear it when they tell you they are interested.
Howard Brown | 4 min read
The 5 Most Persuasive Skills for Selling to Executives
The 5 Most Persuasive Skills for Selling to Executives

If your new sales rep is trained right, the executive signing on the dotted line will never even know he's dealing with a novice.
Howard Brown | 5 min read
4 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Focus on That Crucial First Year
4 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Focus on That Crucial First Year

Some advice for how to start: Spend 70 percent of your time on sales.
Jeremy Ellens | 6 min read
Are You a Sleazy Salesperson?
Are You a Sleazy Salesperson?

You don't have to lie to close the deal.
Jeff Shore | 2 min read
