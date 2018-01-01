Sales Calls
Ready for Anything
10 Ways Sales Pros Get Rich Answering the Phone
The single best prospect any sales pro every gets is when somebody calls asking about what you sell.
Ready for Anything
3 Ways Salespeople Can Evade Dreaded Gatekeepers
Gatekeepers can only say no. Try these techniques for gaining access to their bosses who can say yes.
Ready for Anything
3 Insanely Easy Ways to Double Your Sales
It's easier to double sales by doubling the amount of an average sale than to double the number of those closed.
Ready for Anything
5 Stupid Phone Mistakes Ruining Your Sales Pipeline
Phone calls need to be performed well, or else they're totally useless as a sales tool.
Ready for Anything
Disrupt the Cognitive Biases That Derail Sales
What can you do to circumvent the cognitive biases and behaviors that affect your prospect's buying decision?
Ready for Anything
5 Keys to Making Phone Calls That Actually Sell (Video)
It can take seven to 10 phone calls before ever talking with a prospect. Don't give up.
Ready for Anything
How Sales Leaders Can Use Call-Recordings to Masterfully Coach Their Sales Reps
Some reps may bristle at first at the seeming intrusion. But then they'll see recordings for what they are: constructive feedback.
Ready for Anything
5 Clear Conversational Patterns That Scream 'Hot Sales Opportunity'
Prospects will never buy from you if you can't hear it when they tell you they are interested.
Ready for Anything
The 5 Most Persuasive Skills for Selling to Executives
If your new sales rep is trained right, the executive signing on the dotted line will never even know he's dealing with a novice.
Ready for Anything
4 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Focus on That Crucial First Year
Some advice for how to start: Spend 70 percent of your time on sales.
Ready for Anything
Are You a Sleazy Salesperson?
You don't have to lie to close the deal.