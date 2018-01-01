Sara Blakely

More From This Topic

The Definition of Success, According to 5 Entrepreneur Superstars
Project Grow

The Definition of Success, According to 5 Entrepreneur Superstars

It's not just about the money, as these successful men and women illustrate.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read
Passionate, Independent, Insensitive? You May Be an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Passionate, Independent, Insensitive? You May Be an Entrepreneur

Check out these 14 traits that set apart entrepreneurs from others.
Andrea Huspeni | 10 min read
Billionaire Sara Blakely Pledges to Give Away Half of Her Fortune
Leadership

Billionaire Sara Blakely Pledges to Give Away Half of Her Fortune

The Spanx founder is the first self-made female billionaire to sign Warren Buffett's Giving Pledge.
Jenna Goudreau | 2 min read
Why the World Needs More Brilliant 'Stupid' Ideas
Starting a Business

Why the World Needs More Brilliant 'Stupid' Ideas

Next time someone says your business idea has more 'hair than brains,' consider the countless examples of fellow stupid-successful entrepreneurs.
Richie Norton | 5 min read
Bounce Back: The Inspiration Playlists of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

Bounce Back: The Inspiration Playlists of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs

From Spanx founder Sara Blakely to skateboard icon Tony Hawk, hear what music inspires high-profile entrepreneurs to quickly shift their mindset and face their challenges.
Teri Evans | 3 min read
'Failure Is Not Trying' and Other Fatherly Advice to Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

'Failure Is Not Trying' and Other Fatherly Advice to Entrepreneurs

Reflections from Sara Blakely, Pete Cashmore, and Bert Jacobs on what they remember most about their dad's influence.
Teri Evans
Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on the Drive to Succeed
Growth Strategies

Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on the Drive to Succeed

The founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about the vision for her invention and how she prepared for its success.
Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on What's in a Name
Starting a Business

Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on What's in a Name

The inventor and founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about how she came up with a memorable business name.
Spanx's Sara Blakely on How She Created an Inspiring Work Environment
Project Grow

Spanx's Sara Blakely on How She Created an Inspiring Work Environment

The inventor and founder of the body-shaping undergarment company talks about how the headquarters design motivates and inspires employees. Part of our Insights series.
Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on Finding New Ideas
Growth Strategies

Insights: Spanx's Sara Blakely on Finding New Ideas

Inventor and founder Sara Blakely on how she comes up with new ideas for her body-slimming undergarment company.
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.