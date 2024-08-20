Suffering for fashion is over! So says Spanx founder Sara Blakely, who announced the launch of Sneex, a new shoe brand merging the casual flair of sneakers with the upscale finesse of high heels. The "luxury hybrid stilettos" were teased by Blakely in a recent post that quickly went viral.

"Here we go again.... I invented a new product. Back in start up mode. Let's GOOOO!" Blakely wrote. In a later post, she explained her driving motivation for the new shoe: "For 25 years, it's been my mission to advocate for women through product. Product that's been designed where comfort hasn't been a part of the equation. We've been fed the line that beauty is pain... but does it have to be? When people ask me, why shoes, why now? I say, 'have you ever worn high heels!?' I've been dreaming of inventing comfortable high heels since I started wearing them. Not to mention I became bored with the options in my closet. I craved a completely new kind of shoe, something that sparked playfulness and made me excited to get dressed again."

The unveiling of Sneex's 2024 line-up unveils designs like The Blake, The Icon, and The Tepper—each promising to tackle the well-known rigors of high-heel wear.

Sneex arrives approximately three years after Blackstone's significant stake purchase in the shapewear giant Blakely pioneered two decades earlier—a deal valuing Spanx at $1.2 billion and fortifying her status as a billionaire entrepreneur.

