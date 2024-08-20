'Here We Go Again': Spanx Inventor Reveals Her New Invention in Viral Post Billionaire inventor Sara Blakely announced her latest fashion innovation.
Key Takeaways
- Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, enters the footwear industry with Sneex—a luxury brand offering a novel blend of sneakers and high heels.
- Sneex highlights the fusion of the informal style of sneakers with the elegance of high heels, featuring 'luxury hybrid stilettos' set to transform the notion that "beauty is pain."
Suffering for fashion is over! So says Spanx founder Sara Blakely, who announced the launch of Sneex, a new shoe brand merging the casual flair of sneakers with the upscale finesse of high heels. The "luxury hybrid stilettos" were teased by Blakely in a recent post that quickly went viral.
"Here we go again.... I invented a new product. Back in start up mode. Let's GOOOO!" Blakely wrote. In a later post, she explained her driving motivation for the new shoe: "For 25 years, it's been my mission to advocate for women through product. Product that's been designed where comfort hasn't been a part of the equation. We've been fed the line that beauty is pain... but does it have to be? When people ask me, why shoes, why now? I say, 'have you ever worn high heels!?' I've been dreaming of inventing comfortable high heels since I started wearing them. Not to mention I became bored with the options in my closet. I craved a completely new kind of shoe, something that sparked playfulness and made me excited to get dressed again."
The unveiling of Sneex's 2024 line-up unveils designs like The Blake, The Icon, and The Tepper—each promising to tackle the well-known rigors of high-heel wear.
Sneex arrives approximately three years after Blackstone's significant stake purchase in the shapewear giant Blakely pioneered two decades earlier—a deal valuing Spanx at $1.2 billion and fortifying her status as a billionaire entrepreneur.