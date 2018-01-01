Seasonal Businesses

4 Ways Small Businesses Can Survive the Slower Months
Success Strategies

4 Ways Small Businesses Can Survive the Slower Months

If your business is prone to industry changes, it's essential to bake a strategy right into your business plan. Here are few tips to get you started.
Cris Burnam | 4 min read
When Should I Hire My Next Employee?
New Hires

When Should I Hire My Next Employee?

This decision can have a huge impact on your bottom line, so apply a critical process like this one to get it right.
Sam Harrop | 4 min read
Fears Over Zika Drive Demand for Mosquito-Repellent Products
Supply and Demand

Fears Over Zika Drive Demand for Mosquito-Repellent Products

News of the virus, which spreads via bites, has caused companies in the space to change strategies.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
4 Tips for Managing a Seasonal Sales Cycle
Seasonal Businesses

4 Tips for Managing a Seasonal Sales Cycle

Are your sales down during the dark days of winter or the heat waves of summer? Consider these tips to manage a seasonal sales cycle.
Marc Glazer | 4 min read
How the Tacky Sweater Holiday Novelty Became Big Business
Niche marketing

How the Tacky Sweater Holiday Novelty Became Big Business

Tipsy Elves has moved beyond the national ugly Christmas sweater phenomenon and into bigger markets.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
18 Must-Have Products for People Who Love Pumpkin Spice
Starbucks

18 Must-Have Products for People Who Love Pumpkin Spice

The pumpkin spice obsession has spread far beyond Starbucks, finding its way into cereals, yogurts and Cliff Bars.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Will Finally Be Made With Real Pumpkin
Starbucks

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Will Finally Be Made With Real Pumpkin

The PSL is actually living up to its name.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
How One Seasonal Company Manages The Full Year
Seasonal Businesses

How One Seasonal Company Manages The Full Year

The Christmas season is great for many companies, but businesses have to last a full year. The folks at Tipsy Elves explain how they do it.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
7 Tips for Managing a Seasonal Business
Seasonal Businesses

7 Tips for Managing a Seasonal Business

Maneuver around any slumps and downturns with some proactive planning.
Stephen Sheinbaum | 3 min read
Marcus Lemonis's Top 10 Tips for Businesses This Holiday Season
Holidays

Marcus Lemonis's Top 10 Tips for Businesses This Holiday Season

The star of CNBC's 'The Profit' explains why small businesses should stay away from Black Friday and advises on what to look for in a seasonal worker.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
