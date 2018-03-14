Setbacks
Personal Health
Mental Illness: The Silent Destroyer
Entrepreneurship demands so much, it can be easy to lose ourselves as we chase success.
More From This Topic
Setbacks
Use Slumps to Your Advantage
Take the viewpoint that your struggles are a source of strength.
Editor's Note
Embrace Your Setbacks -- and Use Them to Your Advantage
We're either the sum of our setbacks or the sum of our triumphs. Choose the latter.
Solving Problems
How to Break Out of a Major League Slump
Factors beyond your control can cause failure but what comes next is all you.
Starting a Business
The Biggest Decider of Success Is the Ability to Pick Yourself Up After You've Been Knocked Down
Katy Lynch, a serial entrepreneur and tech powerhouse, explains why entrepreneurship is a battle.
Setbacks
3 Types of Crises That Might Kill Your Business -- and How to Bounce Back
For these business leaders, their unique set of challenges have forced them to develop a set of strategies to push their ventures forward in the face of adversity.
Entrepreneur Mindset
3 Tips to Transform Setbacks Into Success
When the going gets tough, there's one important question to ask yourself -- will you get better or bitter?
Failure
How Getting Fired Could Be the First Step Toward a Better You
Few things are more motivating than losing your job. Don't squander this opportunity to learn about yourself and embrace a new direction.
Goals
Hillary Clinton on Why Failure Should Not Hold You Back
The Democratic candidate provided valuable advice in her concession speech.
Samsung
Note 7 Fiasco Could Burn a $17 Billion Hole in Samsung
The firm received 92 reports of batteries overheating in the United States, including 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage.
Setbacks
5 Ways to Get Going Again After You've Survived a Setback
You messed up, but you're still here. What you do next will shape your success and happiness for years to come.