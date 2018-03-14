Setbacks

Use Slumps to Your Advantage
Setbacks

Use Slumps to Your Advantage

Take the viewpoint that your struggles are a source of strength.
David Meltzer | 4 min read
Embrace Your Setbacks -- and Use Them to Your Advantage
Editor's Note

Embrace Your Setbacks -- and Use Them to Your Advantage

We're either the sum of our setbacks or the sum of our triumphs. Choose the latter.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
How to Break Out of a Major League Slump
Solving Problems

How to Break Out of a Major League Slump

Factors beyond your control can cause failure but what comes next is all you.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
The Biggest Decider of Success Is the Ability to Pick Yourself Up After You've Been Knocked Down
Starting a Business

The Biggest Decider of Success Is the Ability to Pick Yourself Up After You've Been Knocked Down

Katy Lynch, a serial entrepreneur and tech powerhouse, explains why entrepreneurship is a battle.
BizCast | 2 min read
3 Types of Crises That Might Kill Your Business -- and How to Bounce Back
Setbacks

3 Types of Crises That Might Kill Your Business -- and How to Bounce Back

For these business leaders, their unique set of challenges have forced them to develop a set of strategies to push their ventures forward in the face of adversity.
Sam Sawchuk | 7 min read
3 Tips to Transform Setbacks Into Success
Entrepreneur Mindset

3 Tips to Transform Setbacks Into Success

When the going gets tough, there's one important question to ask yourself -- will you get better or bitter?
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
How Getting Fired Could Be the First Step Toward a Better You
Failure

How Getting Fired Could Be the First Step Toward a Better You

Few things are more motivating than losing your job. Don't squander this opportunity to learn about yourself and embrace a new direction.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
Hillary Clinton on Why Failure Should Not Hold You Back
Goals

Hillary Clinton on Why Failure Should Not Hold You Back

The Democratic candidate provided valuable advice in her concession speech.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Note 7 Fiasco Could Burn a $17 Billion Hole in Samsung
Samsung

Note 7 Fiasco Could Burn a $17 Billion Hole in Samsung

The firm received 92 reports of batteries overheating in the United States, including 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage.
Reuters | 4 min read
5 Ways to Get Going Again After You've Survived a Setback
Setbacks

5 Ways to Get Going Again After You've Survived a Setback

You messed up, but you're still here. What you do next will shape your success and happiness for years to come.
Levi King | 6 min read
