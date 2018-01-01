Small Business Financing
Finance
Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps
Like personal finance, there are plenty of ways to organize your small-business finances depending on what your goals are.
More From This Topic
Small Business Financing
How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time
Many successful companies bootstrapped to get started but getting big almost inevitably requires funding.
Credit Cards
There's a Real Difference Between a Personal and Business Credit Card
Not all credit cards are created equal. If you're a small business owner, you're missing out if you don't have a business credit card.
Startups
5 Tips for Financing Your Startup
In any economic climate, it is challenging to find the funds to set up a business.
Loans
Got Bad Credit? Don't Apply for a Loan Before You Ask a Few Hard Questions.
Your credit score is a major factor, but it's not the only reason potential lenders might give you bad news.
Small Business Financing
5 Quick Bootstrapping Tips for Entrepreneurs
How to finance your own business.
Entrepreneurs
What Entrepreneurs With Bad Credit Need to Know Before Applying to Get a Loan
Your credit score is a major factor in your eligibility, but it's not the only factor.
Milestones
Your First $1 Million: How to Prepare For a Business Milestone
As your business grows bigger, be ready to make the transition from entrepreneur to CEO.
Finance
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Fed's Rate Rise
How the financial web will help small business owners ahead of the increase.
Funding
5 Business-Funding 'Rules' to Break
New options exist for small businesses struggling to find financing. It's easier than ever to secure funding -- if you're willing to explore uncommon avenues.
Alternative Financing
Online Small-Business Lending Is Set to Bounce Back
This year, expect a more diversified approach and better user experience to help fintech recover from a downbeat 2016.