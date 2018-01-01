social causes

When Should Entrepreneurs Pursue a Social Good?
Corporate Social Responsibility

When Should Entrepreneurs Pursue a Social Good?

Business leaders should question not the need but rather the desire and ability to pursue a social good.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
4 Ways Your Startup Benefits by Aligning with a Cause
social causes

4 Ways Your Startup Benefits by Aligning with a Cause

By developing a business model that is about making a difference as well as a profit, you'll find a deep sense of satisfaction.
Paul Polizzotto | 4 min read
7 Steps to Up Your Corporate Social Responsibility Game
Corporate Social Responsibility

7 Steps to Up Your Corporate Social Responsibility Game

Ever hear of blood diamonds? They're one reason you should keep reading.
John Pilmer | 5 min read
6 Secrets to Sales Success Hidden in a Girl Scout Cookie
Sales Strategies

6 Secrets to Sales Success Hidden in a Girl Scout Cookie

Those little entrepreneurs have been on to something for decades. Apply these sweet lessons to your business.
Stacey Alcorn | 4 min read
Social Enterprises Can Raise Serious Funding, If the Product Is Great
Social Entrepreneurs

Social Enterprises Can Raise Serious Funding, If the Product Is Great

A headphones company with a cause shows that dedicating a portion of profits to charity is only part of the process.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
You Don't Need a Cause to Do What's Right
Leadership

You Don't Need a Cause to Do What's Right

You can talk the talk and even walk the walk but it takes far more courage and strength to do the right thing in spite of personal risk.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
How One Investor Is Finding Profit in Social Change
Impact Investing

How One Investor Is Finding Profit in Social Change

First, his peers laughed at him. Now, they want in on supporting social entrepreneurs.
David Bank | 6 min read
A 'Kool' Nerd's Lessons on Launching a Killer Social Enterprise
Social Entrepreneurs

A 'Kool' Nerd's Lessons on Launching a Killer Social Enterprise

How do you build a business that both generates a profit and gives back to a worthy cause? An New York City entrepreneur shares his strategy.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
Don't Let These 3 Myths Stop You From Launching a Cause-Marketing Campaign
Cause marketing

Don't Let These 3 Myths Stop You From Launching a Cause-Marketing Campaign

Aligning your brand with a worthy cause you care about is brilliant marketing that feels very good.
Coppy Holzman | 3 min read
6 Viral-Marketing Lessons to Learn From the Ice Bucket Challenge
Viral Marketing

6 Viral-Marketing Lessons to Learn From the Ice Bucket Challenge

Keep your audience entertained with a video or photo that they want to see.
Gabrielle Boko | 4 min read
