Social Entrepreneurs

'Mentorship is a Conversation for Life' Says the Mentor of This Social Entrepreneur

Priti Krishtel applied to the Echoing Green Fellowship to help her nonprofit, I-MAK, get off the ground. But she got more than she bargained for when she found a lifelong mentor.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How to Attract the Socially Conscious Investor
Like consumers, investors are voting with their wallets for socially responsible businesses. Here's how to get their vote.
Brady Fletcher | 7 min read
'She's My Adult Spirit Animal,' Says This Social Entrepreneur About Her Mentor

Just Speak founder Brittni Kellom has no shortage of passion for her organization's mission, but she looks to her mentor for wisdom and guidance.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
'When You Feel Alone, Crazy' -- This Social Entrepreneur's Mentor Talks Her Through the Rough Patches

B-360 founder Brittany Young is a self-described optimist who always expects the best. So her mentor helps her manage expectations and navigate when things go wrong.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
How Two Sisters Turned a Textile Experiment Into a Bustling Global Enterprise

Lily and Hopie Stockman transformed their long-distance art project into a fast-growing business -- by not heeding advice from Harvard Business School and staying true to their vision for a socially-minded brand.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
The Woman CEO Who Changed My Life -- and the Lessons She Taught Me About Business Success

I was lucky enough to meet one of the women founders who most inspired me.
Denise Corcoran | 6 min read
How a Life-Altering Experience Inspired a Social Enterprise Connecting the Greatest Minds of Our Time
Here's proof of what can happen when you turn your greatest obstacle into a profound opportunity.
Kristen Aldridge | 1 min read
6 Social Media Monitoring Tools for Managing Your Online Presence
Employ these services to help you see what people are saying about your brand online.
Rachel Perlmutter | 6 min read
10 Companies That Are Doing Good While Doing Well
These companies are not only successful but are helping others succeed, too.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
This Entrepreneur Literally Put Helping the World Onto Her Shoulders
Alissa Lentz's HERO backpack company is trying to inspire greatness and compassion one bag at a time.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
