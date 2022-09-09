Against All Odds: SoulSisters Pakistan Founder Kanwal Ahmed On Turning a Meaningful Online Community Into An Impact-Driven Business

Featured by Cartier at the Women's Pavilion at Dubai's Expo 2020, Kanwal Ahmed's impact-driven business has been lauded for empowering South Asian women.

Pakistani entrepreneur, activist, and talkshow host Kanwal Ahmed took part in the Entrepreneur Middle East Live webinar series, Against All Odds, to share the secrets of turning a meaningful online community into an impact-driven business.

Since creating her Facebook group, Soul Sisters Pakistan, in 2013, Ahmed's efforts to enable South Asian women from around the world to discuss culturally taboo issues were also recognized by Facebook, which selected her for its Community Leadership Program in 2018.

It's with this support that Ahmed officially set up her impact-driven enterprise in Pakistan and also launched a digital talk show Conversations with Kanwal with an aim "to spark conversations around important issues."

Featured by Cartier at the Women's Pavilion at Dubai's Expo 2020, Ahmed has been lauded for creating an online women-only place that empowers South Asian women to share their issues and seek support as well.

"Women need to understand that even if they have been raised to believe that other women are their enemies, they need to start believing that they are not," Ahmed said, during her time on Against All Odds. "It is only when we start changing our perception of people around us that we can actually work with them. I feel like that a lot of times in Pakistan we are not taught to give other women their due space, or to understand that the pie is big enough for everyone to share, so coming out of that mindset really is the first step of your growth. I also feel like that in this day and age collaboration is the best way forward."

Check out the video to hear more from Kanwal Ahmed.

