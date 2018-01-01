SpaceX

Elon Musk Is Basically the Villain of the 'Venom' Movie
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Is Basically the Villain of the 'Venom' Movie

The Tesla and SpaceX founder inspired Riz Ahmed's character in the superhero film.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
What You Need to Know About the Japanese Billionaire Going to Space With SpaceX
Space Travel

What You Need to Know About the Japanese Billionaire Going to Space With SpaceX

He loves art and is the 18th richest man in Japan.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
7 Factors That Influence Startup Valuations
Valuations

7 Factors That Influence Startup Valuations

Figuring the valuation on a company that isn't making money is subjective but not arbitrary.
Jaydip Parikh | 8 min read
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Stay Public
Tesla

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Stay Public

The message received was 'please don't do this.'
Richard Lawler | 3 min read
We Tried to Calculate How Much an Hour of Elon Musk's Time Is Worth. Here's What We Came Up With.
Elon Musk

We Tried to Calculate How Much an Hour of Elon Musk's Time Is Worth. Here's What We Came Up With.

If the embattled Tesla CEO doesn't take a break soon, will he be able to deliver his electric car company to its ultimate goal: a $650 billion market cap?
Hayden Field | 5 min read
From Monty Python to Mario Kart, Elon Musk Proves His Nerdiness With These 17 References and Easter Eggs
Elon Musk

From Monty Python to Mario Kart, Elon Musk Proves His Nerdiness With These 17 References and Easter Eggs

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX takes whatever chance he gets to provide nods to some of his favorite science-fiction stories, video games and old comedy movies.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
Elon Musk's Name Can Get You Locked Out of Twitter, and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About the SpaceX and Tesla CEO
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Name Can Get You Locked Out of Twitter, and 26 Other Weird Things We've Learned About the SpaceX and Tesla CEO

The founder of Tesla, SpaceX and SolarCity is quite the enigma.
Lydia Belanger | 15+ min read
Elon Musk Said He Will Pay for Home Water Filters in Flint
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Said He Will Pay for Home Water Filters in Flint

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO will address 'outliers' that stll don't meet FDA standards.
Richard Lawler | 3 min read
Elon Musk's Mini-Sub Was 'Not Practical' for Thailand Cave Rescue
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Mini-Sub Was 'Not Practical' for Thailand Cave Rescue

Technology isn't always the solution.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Elon Musk, the Latest iPhone Rumors and Sex in Space! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk, the Latest iPhone Rumors and Sex in Space! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
