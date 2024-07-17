Both companies are currently headquartered in California.

So long, California.

Elon Musk announced via X on Tuesday that he is planning to move both X and SpaceX's headquarters out of California (and into Texas) due to "violent" actions near his offices and a new California law signed into effect by Governor Gavin Newsom affecting LGBTQ+ youth in schools.

Related: Elon Musk Is Moving SpaceX's Incorporation to Texas — Here's Why

In a series of posts on X, Musk first announced that Space X would be moving its HQ from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas, calling Newsom's latest bill the "final straw" of "many others that preceded it."

I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

Musk is referring to Assembly Bill 1955, which was signed into California state law on Monday. The law prohibits school districts in the state from forcing teachers or school staff to disclose to a parent when a student changes their gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation without the student's consent.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has a transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna, who has dropped Musk's last name.

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk said.

The billionaire continued to repost from other X accounts slamming the new bill.

Musk then announced that X would also be moving to the Lonestar State — this time out of San Francisco and into Austin.

Have had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

Earlier this year, Musk moved SpaceX's state of incorporation from Delaware to Texas after a Delaware judge voided his $56 billion Tesla compensation package.

Musk's Tesla has been headquartered in Texas since 2021.

Related: Tesla Moving HQ from California to Texas

The decision to move the two companies isn't a big surprise. A March 2023 report by the Wall Street Journal alleged that Musk had purchased thousands of acres of farmland near Austin to build a town for employees to live and work.

Musk did not publicly comment on the report.