⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Watch: SpaceX Starship Rocket Liftoff and Test Flight from Texas SpaceX's Starship is the most powerful (and largest) rocket in the world.

By Erin Baler

Key Takeaways

  • SpaceX on Thursday carried out the third test launch of Starship, the world's most powerful rocket.
  • NASA's plans to use Starship to land astronauts on the Moon.
  • Elon Musk, meanwhile, wants to use the rocket to eventually "colonize Mars."
entrepreneur daily
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP | Getty Images
The SpaceX Starship spacecraft lifts off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on March 14, 2024.

SpaceX launched the third test flight of its Starship rocket on Thursday from the company's Boca Chica, Texas, Starbase facility at 8:25 a.m. CT (9:25 a.m. ET).

The rocket was scheduled for an hour-long test flight. SpaceX is trying to show that the Starship can carry out a controlled re-entry through Earth's atmosphere.

RELATED: SpaceX Attempts Second Starship Launch

Future Starship missions will go to the moon under NASA's Artemis program. The rocket is designed to "deliver payloads farther and at a lower marginal cost per launch than our current Falcon vehicles," SpaceX says.

Watch Starship liftoff and the test flight, here:

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted a congratulations to the team on X.

According to Space.com, hundreds of spectators, many of them on Spring Break at South Padre Island, were on hand to see the spectacle.

"This flight pretty much just started, but we're farther than we've ever been before," SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot said just after liftoff in a livestream. "We've got a starship, not just in space, but on its coast phase into space."

Erin Baler

Entrepreneur Staff

News reporter

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

The Remote Side Hustle a 43-Year-Old Musician Works on for 1 Hour a Day Earns Nearly $3,000 a Month: 'All From the Comfort of Home'

Sam Ziegler wanted to supplement his income as a professional drummer — then his tech skills and desire to help people came together.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Woman Goes Viral After Recording Her Disastrous Call With HR After Being Let Go: 'They Tried to Gaslight You'

Brittany Pietsch posted a nine-minute-long clip of her firing from Cloudflare on TikTok, and it went viral. The company's CEO responded on X — and also went viral.

By Emily Rella
Travel

AI Sets This Flight Deal Service Apart — and It's Just $80 for Life

OneAir Elite uses AI technology to scan and track millions of fares around the clock to alert users faster than competitors.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

She 'Reverse-Engineered' Her First Company's Failure Into a Sober-Curious Brand Making $25 Million a Year

Shizu Okusa ran her first company for eight years but never made enough money. When she founded Apothékary, she knew what she had to do differently.

By Liz Brody
Business News

Costco CFO Reveals Uncertain Fate of $1.50 Hot Dog and Soda Combo

CFO Richard Galanti reveals that the price will stay the same — but only "for a while."

By Emily Rella
Marketing

There's No Secret Formula to Being Good at Networking — But There Is One Thing You Need

Is the journey to success in business networking bound by mathematical formulas, or is it about something else? Here's what I've found is the actual secret to making connections in networking.

By Ivan Misner