Startup Culture
Startup Basics
6 Simple Ways Founders Can Inspire Their First Employees
Treat everyone with respect, from the chairman of the board to the part-time maintenance worker.
More From This Topic
Company Culture
How to Build a Great Startup Culture
Know your strengths, share your values, and work to build an unstoppable team.
Startup Culture
Scaling Your Startup Without Sacrificing Your Culture of Innovation
You need to grow but you can't afford to lose your scrappy startup roots.
Long Hours
Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart
The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Corporate Culture
6 Steps to Building a Strong Company Culture
Culture is the everyday reality of organizational life. What are you doing to develop yours?
Startup Culture
Instill a Strong, Positive Company Culture -- From Go!
Realize that your vibe as founder sets a tone, and that every action, inaction and interaction builds that out until it becomes your corporate culture.
Company Culture
4 Ways to Cultivate a Culture Worthy of Top Industry Talent
Nurturing an enjoyable environment helps retain your best team members and removes a lot of stress.
Company Culture
Why I Bought 100 Pairs of Sneakers for My Team
Our Nikes represent the journeys that brought us all together and the meaningful work that unites us.
Startup Culture
Startup Culture 2.0: Why Kegs No Longer Cut It
Dogs in the office, kegs and ping-pong tables are no longer as cool as they once were. So, how about a brand new model?
Startup Growth
A CFO's Perspective on Scaling Startup Growth
The most significant multitasking talent you need in a startup is knowing how to dream big while pinching pennies.
Top Company Cultures
Think You Have What It Takes to Make Our Top Company Cultures List?
Entrepreneur, along with CultureIQ, is excited to announce our second-annual Top Company Cultures list, a ranking of high-performance cultures. Apply now.