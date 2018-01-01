Tax Center

Why You Should Buy a Car, a Truck or Equipment Before the End of the Year
Why You Should Buy a Car, a Truck or Equipment Before the End of the Year

Before you make the purchase, make sure that your new car, truck or equipment is considered a tax write-off.
Mark J. Kohler | 9 min read
Make Cell Phone, Tech and Home Office Pre-Payments Before Year-End
Make Cell Phone, Tech and Home Office Pre-Payments Before Year-End

Not clear on what's deductible? Read this before you start your taxes.
Mark J. Kohler | 10 min read
The Retirement Plan Strategy Small-Business Owners Need to Know About
The Retirement Plan Strategy Small-Business Owners Need to Know About

If you think IRAs or SEPs are your only options for tax-deferred retirement planning, think again.
Mark J. Kohler | 7 min read
Deduct Your Holiday Business Travel and Dining the Smart Way
Deduct Your Holiday Business Travel and Dining the Smart Way

Travel and dining during the holidays can be a great impetus to have productive meetings with your board of directors, vendors and employees to make plans for the New Year.
Mark J. Kohler | 7 min read
Convert Your Start-Up Costs Into Deductions in 2016
Convert Your Start-Up Costs Into Deductions in 2016

Maintaining your books isn't something you should do solely as a tax savings strategy or to track start-up costs.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Year-End Healthcare Strategies for Small-Business Owners
Year-End Healthcare Strategies for Small-Business Owners

These tax-planning strategies could help you save thousands of dollars.
Mark J. Kohler | 8 min read
The Tax Break That Small Businesses Need to Know About (Infographic)
The Tax Break That Small Businesses Need to Know About (Infographic)

You can get a tax deduction for equipment you buy for your startup
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
How to Know If Your Business Should Have an S-Corp Strategy
How to Know If Your Business Should Have an S-Corp Strategy

If you have a profitable business as a sole proprietor, you should be considering the S-Corp as a long-term business strategy.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Buy a Rental Property Before Year-End: Why and How
Buy a Rental Property Before Year-End: Why and How

Entrepreneurs should consider rental real estate as an important part of their portfolio.
Mark J. Kohler | 8 min read
Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties
Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties

The savings can certainly add up. Interest and penalties can even exceed the tax owed.
Tom Taulli | 3 min read
