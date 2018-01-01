Tax Center
Tackle Your Taxes Like a Pro
Self-employed workers need to plan ahead and stay organized throughout the year.
Why You Should Buy a Car, a Truck or Equipment Before the End of the Year
Before you make the purchase, make sure that your new car, truck or equipment is considered a tax write-off.
Make Cell Phone, Tech and Home Office Pre-Payments Before Year-End
Not clear on what's deductible? Read this before you start your taxes.
The Retirement Plan Strategy Small-Business Owners Need to Know About
If you think IRAs or SEPs are your only options for tax-deferred retirement planning, think again.
Deduct Your Holiday Business Travel and Dining the Smart Way
Travel and dining during the holidays can be a great impetus to have productive meetings with your board of directors, vendors and employees to make plans for the New Year.
Convert Your Start-Up Costs Into Deductions in 2016
Maintaining your books isn't something you should do solely as a tax savings strategy or to track start-up costs.
Year-End Healthcare Strategies for Small-Business Owners
These tax-planning strategies could help you save thousands of dollars.
The Tax Break That Small Businesses Need to Know About (Infographic)
You can get a tax deduction for equipment you buy for your startup
How to Know If Your Business Should Have an S-Corp Strategy
If you have a profitable business as a sole proprietor, you should be considering the S-Corp as a long-term business strategy.
Buy a Rental Property Before Year-End: Why and How
Entrepreneurs should consider rental real estate as an important part of their portfolio.
Getting Rid Of Pesky IRS Penalties
The savings can certainly add up. Interest and penalties can even exceed the tax owed.