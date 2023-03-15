Free Webinar | April 6: When to Use an LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp?

So you're ready to make your business official through incorporation, but not sure if you should choose LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp? Join us for this free webinar as our experts, Mark J. Kohler & Mat Sorensen, help you make the right decision. Register now →

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Making your business official through incorporation can help attract investors, save you money during tax time and protect your personal assets from debts and liabilities. Incorporation can come in the form of an LLC, S-Corp or C-Corp. So which is right for you?

Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, and author of The Tax and Legal Playbook, and Mat Sorensen, attorney, CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, and author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook, will be breaking down all of the options and help you determine which entity is right for your business.

Topics to be covered:

  • Pros and cons of an LLC

  • How an S-Corp saves taxes

  • Understanding asset protection of your entity

  • Why the C-Corp isn't the right fit for most businesses

  • What state you should set-up your entity in

  • Avoiding bad advice and scams for your entity

Don't miss out! Register now join us on April 6th at 3:00 PM ET.

About the Speakers:

Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast "Main Street Business", and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of "The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition", and "The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom".

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of "The Self-Directed IRA Handbook".
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Business Model Taxes Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurship Starting a Business Tax Tips Tax Center Finance LLC Running a Business S Corp C-Corp

Editor's Pick

Uma Thurman's Daredevil Stunt Double Blazed Her Own Trail in a Male-Dominated Industry — Here's What She Wants to Tell Women Everywhere
New Neuroscience Reveals the Best Way to Form Powerful Habits That Stick
She Protected the President's Life Before She Opened a Fitness Center. Here's How She Deals With Imposter Syndrome.
How to Narrow Down Thousands of Franchises to Find the One That's Right for You
10 Rules From People With Blockbuster Personal Brands
A 400-Year-Old Family Business Remains the 'Gold Standard' in Its Category — Its First Women Leaders Reveal the Secret

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

Want to Earn Trust? Don't Break Any of These 4 Links in the Chain of Credibility.

There are four links in the chain of credibility. If one of them breaks, your credibility is broken — or was never secured in the first place.

By C. Lee Smith

Business News

Kevin O'Leary Rips Into Silicon Valley Bank Amid Collapse: 'It's No Better Than Radioactive Waste'

The "Shark Tank" star was among the millions of investors who had companies with finances that were handled through the financial institution.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Employees Are Hawking Their Silicon Valley Bank Merch on eBay

If you're in the market for a used cardboard SVB box, it can be yours for $201.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Quarters From One U.S. State and Year Could Be Worth $6,000. Are You a (Very Lucky) Accidental Collector?

It's unclear if their creation was intentional, but they're worth a whole lot anyway.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

California Restaurant Goes Viral For 'Insane' List of Demands on Job Listing: 'Do Not Apply If You'll Need Nights Off Because Your Grandma Poisoned You'

The Tonga Hut in Palm Springs, California, is generating buzz over its very specific list of demands for a future server.

By Emily Rella