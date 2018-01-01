Tech Companies

International Business

Could U.S. Tech Companies Face Overseas Warrants?

Obama administration deals could allow overseas firms to serve U.S. technology companies with warrants.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read
Telecommunications

Device Makers, Telecoms Face Competing Government Demands on Privacy

On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission announced a joint effort to assure that businesses are safeguarding their customers' data.
Reuters | 3 min read
Co-founders

Where to Find Your Ideal Tech Co-Founder

A few, very lucky entrepreneurs have friends qualified to be their co-founder. For everybody else it's a little like arranged marriage.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
Bubbles

Will the Tech-Startup Bubble Burst in 2015?

Peter Cohan describes some of the key indications: a flood of late-stage investment, a spike in sky-high valuations and a rising tide of venture-capital-backed IPOs.
Peter S. Cohan | 6 min read
Company Culture

Just Sticking Around for the Food? Why Company Culture Matters More Than Perks.

One CEO reports on how fostering a family atmosphere spurs productivity and flexibility among members of his team.
Jerry Jao | 5 min read
