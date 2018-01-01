Testimonials

More From This Topic

Ready for Anything

It's called social proof -- looking to others when you are unsure what to do.
Brian Roberts | 4 min read
Ready for Anything

Just because you post daily doesn't mean your images can't be enticing. Read on to learn more.
Alan Cassinelli | 8 min read
Social Media

You can start establishing your presence by using customer reviews, testimonials and authority logos.
Sam Oh | 5 min read
Testimonials

While testimonials build customer trust, create goodwill for your product and show potential customers a positive brand history, there are some things you need to watch out for when using them.
Leah Hamilton | 7 min read
Partnerships

It's amazing that people seem to spend more time reading reviews of a restaurant they're considering going to for lunch than looking into the companies and people they're considering working with.
Stephen Key | 3 min read
Ready for Anything

A look at how to turn your website into an effective marketing tool for your business.
Dan S. Kennedy | 6 min read
Online Marketing

Turn looky-loos into shoppers with these smart tips.
Mitch Meyerson | 6 min read
Online Marketing

Content marketing is a must these days for almost every business. Find out how to do it right.
Mitch Meyerson | 5 min read
Ready for Anything

Top performers get the best testimonials with a simple trick. They write them for their clients. Really.
Issamar Ginzberg | 7 min read
Social Media Marketing

By monitoring your public posts and encouraging your fans to share what they value about your company's product or service, you'll build a strong portfolio of credible recommendations.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read
