The Founder CEO
These Two Cousins Quit Their Day Jobs to Start a Women-Owned Whiskey Company. Here's How They Got Major Backing and Built a Thriving Community Based on Inclusivity.
In a world where whiskey has traditionally been viewed as a "man's drink," cousins Anna Axster and Wendelin von Schroder are crafting a narrative that opens the door for all whiskey enthusiasts.
'Don't be Afraid': How His Father's Battle With Dementia Inspired This Entrepreneur's Mission
Howard Berman discusses the founding Coya Therapeutics, the challenges of biotech entrepreneurship, and the future of therapeutic development.
'Don't Just Give Out the Work -- Do the Work': How This Women's Healthcare CEO Leads With Passion
Kathy Lee-Sepsick, CEO of Femasys, emphasizes preparedness, balance, and self-care as the core of visionary leadership.
How His Personal Battle With Cancer Inspired This Founder's Solution for Patient Care
On this episode of "The Founder CEO," Michael O'Neil, founder and CEO of Get Well, discusses his inspiring journey as a leader and the transformative role of AI in healthcare.